5 Disadvantages Of Oil-Filled Space Heaters

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It's that time of the year again: Temperatures are dropping. The weather hasn't turned into a winter blizzard just yet, but it's probably wise to consider alternative or supplementary heating options. Given the price of electricity these days, an oil-filled space heater might sound like a good idea. We must, unfortunately, dash those hopes. Sort of.

To be fair, you can find plenty of reasons to purchase a space heater that uses oil. These devices are quiet, so you don't need to turn up the volume on your TV during a late-night binge-watching session, and oil-filled heaters don't have exposed flames or elements, which reduces the odds of starting a fire. That's enough to convince some people they should purchase an oil-filled space heater, and we can't say we disagree.

If you do enough research, though, you will find plenty of issues that might give you second thoughts. Continue to learn some disadvantages of oil-filled space heaters. Let's just say there's a reason Costco's best-rated space heater doesn't use oil.