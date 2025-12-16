How Much It Could Actually Cost You To Run An Electric Heater This Winter

Many homes in the United States have gas or oil heating systems, but others rely on electricity from wall outlets to stay warm in the winter. The two main factors in home heating costs are the severity of winter and electricity cost, both of which depend on location. Electric companies sell power in kilowatt hours(kWh); 1 kWh equals 1,000 watts used for one hour. this can also break down into 500 watts used over two hours or 2,000 watts for 30 minutes. Residents of large cities typically pay more per kWh than people in smaller cities or rural areas. For example, Los Angles residents pay $0.30/kWh while those in Oklahoma City pay just $.0.12/kWh. The average Idaho resident pays a little less than that, while in Hawaii the cost is almost $0.43/kWh.

To determine how much running a heater will cost over time, you need to know how much power it consumes. Costco's highest-rated space heater is a Lasko tower model with a maximum capacity of 1,500 watts. To run this heater at full power for four hours uses 6 kW of energy; in Oklahoma City this would cost $0.72. If you ran it for that long every day, it would add up to just over $5 a week. In Los Angeles, running a 1,500-watt heater for four hours costs $1.80, and four hours a day adds up to $12.60 per week. For Minneapolis residents who pay $0.19 per kW/h, those same four hours would cost $1.14 each day and $7.98 per week. Where you set your thermostat also matters; the Department of Energy recommends a winter setting of 68-70ºF while you're awake and a little lower while sleeping.