How Much Could An Electric Fireplace Increase Your Power Bill?
Electric fireplaces are cozy, stylish, and a whole lot easier to install than a traditional fireplace, but using them might not come cheap. Many homeowners wonder if running an electric fireplace will cost them more each month. Well, the answer depends on a few things: the type of model in use, its power level, how often you use it, and the electricity rates in your area.
For instance, most electric fireplaces pull around 1,500 watts, which is enough to heat a 400 square foot area. That might not sound like much, but if you start adding up the hours and the hidden costs of electric fireplaces, just one hour of use at an average electricity rate of $0.13 per kilowatt-hour costs about 20 cents. Run that for four hours a night, and you're looking at an extra $24 or more a month. Consider using it all day, and that number jumps really fast. Besides usage, how well your room holds heat and what settings you use also make a difference.
The real cost behind electric fireplaces
Suppose you keep your fireplace on for 10 hours a day — that could add around $60 to your monthly bill, depending on your electricity rate. However, in areas where rates climb toward $0.30 per kWh, running an electric fireplace nonstop could even add over $170 in one month. That's quite the jump for something that feels so simple to use. You can also use an available online converter to calculate the costs based on your usage in your area.
However, usage habits make all the difference. Turning your electric fireplace on for just a few hours in the evening will keep the bump in your bill manageable. In fact, many people use electric fireplaces as a form of zone heating — warming only the room they're in rather than running central heat through the whole house. When used wisely, that approach can actually help reduce overall heating costs. It's all about balancing comfort with energy awareness.
Tips to keep costs down when using an electric fireplace
Luckily, electric fireplaces come with features that can help save energy. For example, many have adjustable thermostats, allowing the unit to cycle off once the room hits the set temperature. Timers are also handy. They let you enjoy the warmth without worrying about turning the fireplace off later. Even switching to flame-only mode can bring that cozy look with less than a penny per hour in extra electricity. For short evening use, that ambiance barely costs anything.
You can also cut down costs by thinking smart about placement and maintenance. Positioning the unit in a well-insulated room and cleaning the vents regularly can help your fireplace run more efficiently. Smaller rooms heat faster, so you don't need to run it as long. Plus, using lower heat settings can also reduce power use without making the room feel any less cozy. If you've tried all the cost-cutting tricks and your bill still hasn't dropped much, it might be time to think about replacing your furnace with central heating instead. While shopping for the new one, look out for the energy-efficient models even if they cost a few extra dollars.