How Much Could An Electric Fireplace Increase Your Power Bill?

Electric fireplaces are cozy, stylish, and a whole lot easier to install than a traditional fireplace, but using them might not come cheap. Many homeowners wonder if running an electric fireplace will cost them more each month. Well, the answer depends on a few things: the type of model in use, its power level, how often you use it, and the electricity rates in your area.

For instance, most electric fireplaces pull around 1,500 watts, which is enough to heat a 400 square foot area. That might not sound like much, but if you start adding up the hours and the hidden costs of electric fireplaces, just one hour of use at an average electricity rate of $0.13 per kilowatt-hour costs about 20 cents. Run that for four hours a night, and you're looking at an extra $24 or more a month. Consider using it all day, and that number jumps really fast. Besides usage, how well your room holds heat and what settings you use also make a difference.