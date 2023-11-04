The Hidden Costs Of Electric Fireplaces: Maintenance And Longevity

It's almost snow season again and many new homeowners are rushing to make sure their homes are ready for cold. If you live in an area where snow is expected, you might be thinking about all the ways that you can stay warm (without breaking the bank).

Aside from investing in heating systems, weather stripping, and insulation, a fireplace can add both warmth and ambiance to your home. In 2018, the National Association of Home Builders claimed that 41% of single-family homes that were being constructed included fireplaces and it's definitely for good reason. In fact, the right fireplace could potentially increase your home's resale value, according to Forbes.

While traditional fireplaces have been an integral part of many cultures, a growing number of people are looking to install electric fireplaces instead. Unlike traditional fireplaces, electric fireplaces generate heat without the risks and hassle of real fire. With this, it's a great alternative for homes with pets, children, or the elderly. Additionally, some electric fireplaces have LED screens that can simulate fire to keep some part of the experience still.

So, if you're thinking about adding an electric fireplace to your home, here's how much you can expect to spend.