8 Pieces Of Camping Gear Worth Buying From Dick's Sporting Goods (And 4 To Skip)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

You want to prepare for any camping trip you're about to go on. Regardless of whether it's a simple trip to a campground with designated locations or a wilderness hike with your friends, your gear is crucial. You want to bring the best tools with you that you know are going to work. There are multiple items and pieces of camping gear that you can get at Dick's Sporting Goods, like Swiss Army Knives, but it can take time to wade through the best gear.

We've gone through to find eight pieces of camping gear that you can get from Dick's Sporting Goods before you go on your next outing. We also found four that you should probably skip buying for several reasons, which is what we go into in our methodology at the end. While you're at Dick's Sporting Goods, there are also a handful of gifts you can get for friends or family members who are camping enthusiasts.