5 Of The Best Electric Air Pumps You Can Buy On Amazon

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Pumping air by hand can be exhausting. If you've ever tried filling a paddle board, an air mattress, or even a large swimming ring with a manual pump, you know how much time and effort it takes. By the time you're done, you're already tired. Bigger items like inflatable tents or kayaks can take even longer, which makes investing in an electric air pump a wise choice.

Modern electric air pumps can inflate large items very quickly and with very little effort. In just a few minutes, you can have a paddle board ready to hit the water. Many pumps also come with a deflate option, which makes packing up just as easy. When shopping for an air pump, you'll notice there are two main types: wired and rechargeable. Wired pumps are a good choice for when you have access to a power source, like a wall outlet or a car battery. They can run as long as you need them, no need to worry about battery life. On the other hand, rechargeable pumps offer more freedom since you can use them anywhere.

In this article, we'll walk you through five of the best electric air pumps you can buy right now. Each one offers solid performances and is good value for the money, but they all have some features that make them stand out.