5 Of The Best Electric Air Pumps You Can Buy On Amazon
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Pumping air by hand can be exhausting. If you've ever tried filling a paddle board, an air mattress, or even a large swimming ring with a manual pump, you know how much time and effort it takes. By the time you're done, you're already tired. Bigger items like inflatable tents or kayaks can take even longer, which makes investing in an electric air pump a wise choice.
Modern electric air pumps can inflate large items very quickly and with very little effort. In just a few minutes, you can have a paddle board ready to hit the water. Many pumps also come with a deflate option, which makes packing up just as easy. When shopping for an air pump, you'll notice there are two main types: wired and rechargeable. Wired pumps are a good choice for when you have access to a power source, like a wall outlet or a car battery. They can run as long as you need them, no need to worry about battery life. On the other hand, rechargeable pumps offer more freedom since you can use them anywhere.
In this article, we'll walk you through five of the best electric air pumps you can buy right now. Each one offers solid performances and is good value for the money, but they all have some features that make them stand out.
Lolssa portable air compressor
The Lolssa portable air compressor may be compact and lightweight enough to tuck away in your car's trunk, but it's actually powerful enough to handle almost every kind of inflating job. That's what makes it one of the best portable tire inflators on Amazon. It's also really fast, thanks to a powerful motor that pushes out 1.2 CFM, letting it inflate a car tire from 28 to 35 PSI in about 55 seconds. That may not sound like a big deal until you're standing on the side of the road with a low tire. On a full charge, the Lolssa can handle 8 car tires, or 25 motorcycle tires. Sports equipment is no issue for this inflator, either, as the Lolssa is capable of inflating 50 air cushions, 85 basketballs, or 100 swim rings on a single charge.
Using this tool is straightforward, even if you've never used an electric air pump before. The display shows both the pressure you want and the pressure you currently have. If you're not sure which level of pressure is the correct one, you can choose from four preset modes: Car, Motorcycle, Bicycle, and Ball. This makes the process a lot easier and lets you exercise more control over the machine by automatically setting the pressure in Manual mode. Once the inflator hits the PSI you chose, it shuts off automatically, so you don't have to worry about putting too much air into a car tire. You can buy the Lolssa portable air compressor on Amazon for $99.99.
Powools portable air compressor
The Powools portable air compressor is a good choice if you want something reliable but don't want to spend as much as you would on the Lolssa. It doesn't pack quite the same level of power or battery life, but it's more than enough for everyday use. One of its best qualities is how fast it works for its size and price. The pump can take a standard car tire from 30 to 36 PSI in less than a minute, which is impressive for such a compact pump. It can reach a maximum pressure of 150 PSI, making it suitable for many different uses, including motorcycle or bicycle tires and sport balls.
The battery life is shorter than that of the Lolssa, but it might just be enough for you. A single charge can handle about two car tires, 25 bike tires, or 60 balls. It runs for roughly 25 minutes before needing to be recharged. This pump also includes four preset modes, along with a custom option if you want to set a specific pressure. The digital display is also a nice touch, as it shows your target pressure and the current pressure in real time, as well as the state of the battery. This portable air compressor is available on the Powools Store on Amazon for $29.99.
Agptek electric air pump
The Agptek air pump takes a different approach compared to the rechargeable pumps we talked about above. Instead of relying on built-in batteries, this one runs on power directly from a wall outlet. Alternatively, it can use your car's 12V socket as a power source. That means you don't need to worry about charging it ahead of time: As long as you've got access to power, it's ready to go.
The pump can deliver a pressure as high as 0.6 PSI, which is not enough for car tires but is great for air mattresses, pool loungers, inflatable boats, and swimming rings. As usual, this tool also has a deflating mode. If you've ever tried to press the air out of a large mattress by hand, you know how slow and frustrating that can be. With this pump, you simply attach the nozzle to the vent side, switch it on, and in just a few minutes, your inflatable will be flat and ready to be packed.
For added versatility, the Agptek comes with three nozzle sizes — small, medium, and large — making it compatible with a wide variety of inflatables. The only thing to note is that this air pump is not designed for balloons, tires and sport balls. Compared to cordless models like the Lolssa or Powools, this one isn't as flexible, and it isn't even cordless. On the other hand, you never have to worry about it being charged before using it. You can buy it from Amazon for $21.99.
OutdoorMaster Shark SUP air pump
If you've ever pumped up a stand-up paddle board or large inflatable kayak by hand, you know how exhausting it can be; You'll be tired before you even hit the water. The OutdoorMaster Shark SUP air pump is designed specifically to ease this task; SUP stands for Stand-Up Paddle, after all. One of the most impressive things about this model is its active cooling system. Where some pumps will overheat if you try to use them for more than a couple of inflatables in a row, the Shark is designed to stay cool for long periods of time, letting you inflate up to three paddle boards back-to-back without worries.
This pump uses a two-stage system that makes the inflating process quick and easy. First, it works fast, pushing in air at about 12 CFM, filling most of the board quickly. Then, it slows down for the second stage, which loads in air at 2.5 CFM until the pressure reaches the PSI you set. Once it hits the set pressure, it shuts off on its own, so you don't have to worry about overinflating. The OutdoorMaster Shark SUP runs off a 12V DC car connector but does not have an internal battery. This pump is available on Amazon for $109.99.
Hydrohero rechargeable SUP air pump
This Hydrohero rechargeable SUP pump is a compact and portable option that is surprisingly powerful, despite its small size. With a maximum pressure of 20 PSI, it can have a 10.5-foot paddle board inflated to 12 PSI in about five minutes. It also includes a port for deflation, which removes air from inflatables instead of pushing it in. This air pump also comes with a big 14.8V/2.6Ah rechargeable battery. On a full charge, you can inflate up to three paddle boards to 12 PSI, or two boards to 15 PSI. It also offers quick charging, which is useful for when you don't have a lot of downtime between uses.
Just like the OutdoorMaster, this pump uses a dual-stage system, meaning it pushes air out quickly to fill most of the board before slowing down and steadily build pressure until the PSI value reaches your desired number. As usual, the air pump shuts off automatically once it's done, so there's no risk of overinflation. It comes with seven types of nozzle, too. This means it can be used on inflatable kites, kayaks, air mattresses, and more, making it an especially useful gadget for beach lovers. You can buy the Hydrohero rechargeable SUP pump on Amazon for $99.99.
Methodology
For this list, we went through a wide range of electric air pumps from different brands and selected the ones that offer the best value for money. We focused on models that deliver good air pressure and can handle different kind of inflatables. On top of that, to make sure there's something for everyone, we included both wired and rechargeable options. We also went through customer reviews to see how each pump performs in real-world use, to make sure we only selected reliable tools.