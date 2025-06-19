Yes, Dick's Sporting Goods Sells Swiss Army Knives - Here's How Much They Cost

The Swiss Army Knife has long been regarded as one of the gold standards for the modern-day multi-tool. A case could even be made that the pocket-sized devices essentially served as the template for them, with Victorinox founder Karl Elsener patenting his "Original Swiss Officer's and Sports Knife" way back in 1897. In the almost 130 years since that patent was filed in Switzerland, devices fronting the iconic Victorinox white cross brand have occupied the pockets, glove boxes, tackle boxes, tool boxes, and hiking packs of millions of users.

Swiss Army Knives have, of course, evolved dramatically over that span, with Victorinox and its market counterpart/partner brand Wenger now making pocket-friendly multitools of all shapes, sizes and functions. Wenger even made a model with 87 tools that it claims can perform as many as 141 different functions. It does, however, note that said device is for display purposes only because, well, there's no pocket on Earth that can actually hold it.

As fun as Wenger's novelty item is, Victorinox-branded tools are still considered the biggest name in the Swiss Army Knife game. Not surprisingly, that market presence has led to distribution deals with dozens of online outlets, not to mention a bevy of big box retailers, including even Dick's Sporting Goods. In fact, you can currently purchase several different models of Vicotroinx's iconic Swiss Army Knife through Dick's brick-and-mortar outlets and through its online storefront these days. Here's a look at what you might pay for those multi-tool devices.