Yes, Dick's Sporting Goods Sells Swiss Army Knives - Here's How Much They Cost
The Swiss Army Knife has long been regarded as one of the gold standards for the modern-day multi-tool. A case could even be made that the pocket-sized devices essentially served as the template for them, with Victorinox founder Karl Elsener patenting his "Original Swiss Officer's and Sports Knife" way back in 1897. In the almost 130 years since that patent was filed in Switzerland, devices fronting the iconic Victorinox white cross brand have occupied the pockets, glove boxes, tackle boxes, tool boxes, and hiking packs of millions of users.
Swiss Army Knives have, of course, evolved dramatically over that span, with Victorinox and its market counterpart/partner brand Wenger now making pocket-friendly multitools of all shapes, sizes and functions. Wenger even made a model with 87 tools that it claims can perform as many as 141 different functions. It does, however, note that said device is for display purposes only because, well, there's no pocket on Earth that can actually hold it.
As fun as Wenger's novelty item is, Victorinox-branded tools are still considered the biggest name in the Swiss Army Knife game. Not surprisingly, that market presence has led to distribution deals with dozens of online outlets, not to mention a bevy of big box retailers, including even Dick's Sporting Goods. In fact, you can currently purchase several different models of Vicotroinx's iconic Swiss Army Knife through Dick's brick-and-mortar outlets and through its online storefront these days. Here's a look at what you might pay for those multi-tool devices.
Prices vary on Dick's Swiss Army Knife offerings
While offerings may vary at different Dick's stores, the big box sports retailer lists six different Victorinox Swiss Army Knives for sale online. But only four are decked in the brand's distinctive red livery, with Dick's also offering models that boast scales in bright yellow and wood.
The wood model is a riff on The Classic Swiss Army Knife, and crafted using real walnut. The 5-function tool comes equipped with a small blade, scissors, nail file, screwdriver, and key ring, and sells for $34.99. Meanwhile, the traditional red model lists for $24.99. A step up from The Classic is The Tinker, which delivers 12 tools, includes a hand sharpener, and sells for $34.99. Leveling up, Dick's shoppers will find the 15-tool Fieldmaster, which, as its name implies, is ideal for use in the wilds. It is currently listed at $49.99, which is less than you'll see from even Victorinox, where it sells for $52.00.
On the higher end of Dick's Swiss Army offerings is The Explorer, which, at $62.99, is also listed for less than its $65.00 Victorinox price. We should note, however, that those figures appear to be sales prices and may soon change. Whatever the case, the 33-function Explorer feels like a steal at that price. As for the aforementioned bright yellow Swiss Army Knife, that color was chosen as it is the brand's Rescue Tool, offering 13 functions that may be handy in the case of an emergency. It is also the most expensive Dick's offering, though its $109.99 non-sale price is far less than Victorinox' $115.00.