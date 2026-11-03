5 Electronics You Can Grab On Sale At Costco In November 2026
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As anyone who shops at Costco knows, the store has a lot of sales, and when it comes to electronics, you can often find excellent deals on a variety of items. November 2026 is no exception, and as is common in the month that includes Black Friday, Costco has marked down a bunch of interesting items long before that intense day of fervent shopping kicks off just after Thanksgiving.
Costco doesn't just discount excess inventory or electronics that have been sitting in its warehouses for months. Instead, the retailer has a habit of discounting popular electronics across the board, so whether you're in the market for the coolest new tech products at Costco, a projector, an OLED television, a digital piano, a laptop, or a tablet, odds are that you can find it a bit cheaper at Costco this November 2026.
SlashGear combed through Costco's November discounts and found five of the best deals on electronics you can get for a limited time or throughout the entire month. Perhaps one of Costco's best features is that it often doesn't require coupons and simply discounts items at the register, letting you know just how much you've saved. There are plenty of items to choose from, so check out these five electronics, arranged from the lowest discount to the greatest, that you can grab on sale at Costco in November 2026.
Canon EOS R100 Mirrorless Camera with RF-S18-45mm Lens Bundle
While the cameras on most phones are perfectly suitable for taking great pictures you can edit on the go, they still don't offer the same versatility and quality as a dedicated camera. One of the biggest names in cameras is Canon, and Costco is selling the Canon EOS R100 Mirrorless Camera for $519.99. It comes with a bundle that includes a 32 GB SD card, a carrying case, and an RF-S18-45mm lens.
This particular deal lasts until November 26, 2026, so you have a little time to make it to your local Costco to pick one up. The camera features a 24.1 megapixel CMOS sensor and DIGIC 8 processor for crisp high-res imagery. It's equipped with eye detection and subject tracking software, continuous shooting for up to 6.5 fps, 4K and Full HD video recording with built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, and is designed for both beginners and experts.
Costco is limiting this deal to just five per customer, and it's only available for as long as supplies last. You can purchase a similar bundle on Amazon for $569.95, or if you're in the market for a stronger lens, it'll run you at least $735. The 18-45mm lens that comes in Costco's bundle is the perfect option for anyone just getting into mirrorless cameras, making this an excellent package to get started or to give as a gift.
TCL Q6CH 5.1 Ch Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer
Soundbars have become incredibly popular in recent years, as they offer an easy way to maximize the sound quality of a television without having to run wires from a receiver to a bunch of speakers. There are tons of options from various companies that sell different soundbars, and TCL's Q6CH 5.1-channel soundbar with wireless subwoofer is discounted throughout the entire month of November by $100. The system will cost you $199.99, marked down from its regular price of $299.99.
That's a nice discount for a soundbar and wireless subwoofer combo that produces up to 580W of power and features Dolby Atmos for immersive audio. The soundbar uses side-firing speakers to widen the soundstage, offering a surround sound experience without the need for side or rear speakers. It features several connection options, including HDMI, Bluetooth 5.3, and optical inputs. The high-end home theater soundbar and accompanying subwoofer are ideal for anyone who wants to maximize their TV's sound experience, and while Costco limits its sale, every customer can purchase up to 10 TCL Q6CH 5.1-channel soundbar with wireless subwoofer systems the next time they're at Costco.
Apple Watch Ultra 4
A popular Apple product that Costco has discounted for the month of November is the Apple Watch Ultra 4. Like other items on this list, the deal is only good for a limited time, while supplies last. If you want to pick up your own Apple Watch Ultra 4 with GPS and cellular connectivity for $699.99, you'll have to do it by November 7, 2026. It comes in a 49mm natural titanium case with 5G and satellite communications.
If you were to purchase the same watch from Apple's online store, you'd have to pay $799.99, so the Costco discount is significant. Costco doesn't include AppleCare+, but offers it for an additional $89.99. That still doesn't reach the cost at Apple, which also doesn't include the additional coverage, making the deal at Costco a better option than the one currently offered by the manufacturer.
The well-connected Apple Watch Ultra 4 was first introduced in September 2026, and Costco is already offering it at a discount. According to Apple, the watch features the most accurate heart rate sensing in a wearable, can operate for up to 45 hours in Max Extended Workout Mode, and its built-in satellite communications and emergency SOS can come in handy during perilous hikes or camping trips.
MacBook Air Laptop (13-inch) with Apple M5 Chip
Costco has been selling laptops for years, occasionally at a discount, but not all the time. Fortunately, in November 2026, you can get $200 off the MacBook Air Laptop (13-inch) with Apple M5 Chip, which the retailer is selling for $1,099.99. Like the other Apple products on sale in November 2026, there's a time limit, and the deal is only valid through November 7, 2026, so you'll have to act quickly if you're interested in buying one.
Apple's MacBook Air dropped alongside the MacBook Pro, and it's been a hot item ever since. If you were to purchase the same MacBook Air from Apple's online store, the base price starts at $1,299, making Costco's discount a nice bonus. Just as you can do in the Apple Store, you can customize your Costco purchase with different specs. That increases the price, so if you pick 24 GB of RAM instead of 16, you'll have to shell out $1,599.99, though you also get a 1 TB SSD upgraded from 512 GB. That's still cheaper than the Apple site, which also offers four color choices: midnight, silver, sky blue, and starlight. Unfortunately, Costco doesn't include AppleCare+, which costs an additional $169.99 for three years of coverage.
Samsung 65 Class - S85H OLED Series - 4K Vision AI Smart TV
When you walk into your local Costco, the first thing you typically see is a bunch of televisions. Costco sells a lot of TVs, and one of the brands it sells a lot of is Samsung. There are tons of great options when it comes to Samsung's televisions sold at Costco, but not all of them are discounted in November 2026. One that is on sale is the Samsung 65" Class S85H OLED Series 4K Vision AI Smart TV, which costs $999.99 through November 8, 2026.
That's a $200 savings from what you'd have to pay to purchase the television directly from Samsung, and being an Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) TV, it's a great deal. Like many TVs Costco sells, this one comes with an Allstate 3-year protection plan bundle, which adds to its existing coverage to provide five years of total coverage. Samsung's S85H features auto HDR remastering, which transforms lower-quality content to HDR-Like quality, maximizing what you see on the screen regardless of when it was made. Costco is offering this deal via Costco Direct, so there's an additional deal to be had if you purchase multiple qualifying items. If you purchase two, you'll save an additional $100, and that continues to five items with an additional savings of $400. You won't have to go to your local Costco to benefit from the savings, as this is an online-only deal.