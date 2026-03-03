The 8 Best Canon Mirrorless Cameras You Can Buy In 2026

While APS-C cameras could be just as capable as their full-frame brethren, many photographers still dream of owning the latter. That's because their sensor mimics the size of classic 35 mm film, which is significantly larger than the former. That means it offers a wider field of view, which is crucial if you want to capture expansive scenes like landscapes and cityscapes. It also has a narrower depth of field to make it easier for your subject to pop out from the background. More importantly, it has more light-gathering potential, helping reduce noise at high ISOs and low-light situations.

The Canon EOS R8 is the most affordable way to get that ability with this brand, coming in at $1,449 on Amazon. We've reviewed this particular camera here on SlashGear, and we loved the performance it delivers for the relatively affordable price. The camera delivers excellent low-light performance, even at high sensitivity settings like ISO 102400. And if you're into video, you can shoot 4K60 video without any cropping and even go as high as 180 fps if you're willing to reduce the resolution to full HD.

This camera does come with a few compromises, though. The biggest issue we found was that it tended to overheat when you're shooting video at the highest settings. That means you're limited to short clips, and you'll be hard-pressed to record long scenes with the R8. Furthermore, the construction feels cheaper and less tactile than previous models. If you haven't bought Canon lenses and accessories yet, consider our comparison of the Canon R8 and the Nikon Z5II to see which one is better for you.