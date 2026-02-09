Nikon Z5II Vs Canon R8: Which Mirrorless Camera Should You Buy?

If you're a hobbyist photographer and want to upgrade from your smartphone, you're probably considering a DSLR or mirrorless camera. And, if you can afford to spend a little bit more, you're probably looking at full-frame cameras whose sensors mimic traditional 35mm film. These full-frame cameras have several benefits over cropped-sensor cameras, including a wider field of view and a shallower depth of field — the latter useful if you want your subjects to pop out from their backgrounds.

Nikon and Canon are among the most popular camera brands, so it's natural to consider their entry-level full-frame cameras, the Canon EOS R8 and the Nikon Z5II. These are priced similarly: the Canon costs $1,649, while the Nikon retails for $1,849.95. Both are often on sale, too, meaning you can probably get them for even cheaper.

Although I primarily use a Canon EOS 200D Mk II, which is the cheap yet high-quality digital camera we recommend, I think the Nikon Z5II is the better choice. That doesn't mean that one or the other takes bad images; it's just that the Canon has more drawbacks than the Nikon. The Canon is still a great option if you already have Canon gear, though, especially since most of its weaknesses are still acceptable or easy to overcome. So let's compare both cameras and see how they stack up.

I made this choice based on two decades of experience using various cameras from Canon, Nikon, and other brands. On top of that, I've worked professionally as a studio and wedding photographer, and I still work as a product review photographer and enjoy street and travel photography in my free time.