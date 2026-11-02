4 Of The Coolest New Tech Products At Costco In November 2026

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Now that we are firmly into the fall with Halloween behind us, we trudge on towards the end of the year, which is where Black Friday and holiday sales tend to yield some decent savings. Consumer tech and electronics have seen a significant surge in prices, mostly due to the global shortage of RAM, which unfortunately doesn't show any signs of slowing down. Many consumers are likely putting off bigger purchases to see what kind of deals Black Friday and the holidays will bring, but we should all temper our expectations a bit. With the memory crunch and rising component prices across the board, it's hard to say what kind of deals – if any – we can look forward to.

That said, Costco remains as one of the better stores to shop for electronics at, provided the warehouse has what you want. Costco tends to cap margins at ~14 percent, meaning the membership fee is where most of the profit comes from, and fuels lower product pricing. Costco also extends the manufacturer's warranty on eligible electronics for up to two years, and the company historically offers a generous return window. So while it may be hard to save as much money as we might like right now, Costco does offer a lot of value for members, and that's especially important with current prices.

As ever, Costco has a rotating stock of new electronics coming and going, and November is a pretty exciting month if you're an Apple fan in particular. Otherwise, there are new smart TVs and security camera options we found. As these are new items, they don't have any star ratings just yet, but they are reputable names with products we're familiar with.