4 Of The Coolest New Tech Products At Costco In November 2026
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Now that we are firmly into the fall with Halloween behind us, we trudge on towards the end of the year, which is where Black Friday and holiday sales tend to yield some decent savings. Consumer tech and electronics have seen a significant surge in prices, mostly due to the global shortage of RAM, which unfortunately doesn't show any signs of slowing down. Many consumers are likely putting off bigger purchases to see what kind of deals Black Friday and the holidays will bring, but we should all temper our expectations a bit. With the memory crunch and rising component prices across the board, it's hard to say what kind of deals – if any – we can look forward to.
That said, Costco remains as one of the better stores to shop for electronics at, provided the warehouse has what you want. Costco tends to cap margins at ~14 percent, meaning the membership fee is where most of the profit comes from, and fuels lower product pricing. Costco also extends the manufacturer's warranty on eligible electronics for up to two years, and the company historically offers a generous return window. So while it may be hard to save as much money as we might like right now, Costco does offer a lot of value for members, and that's especially important with current prices.
As ever, Costco has a rotating stock of new electronics coming and going, and November is a pretty exciting month if you're an Apple fan in particular. Otherwise, there are new smart TVs and security camera options we found. As these are new items, they don't have any star ratings just yet, but they are reputable names with products we're familiar with.
Apple iMac with M6
Hot off the heels of Apple trotting out its new iMacs with M6 chips, Costco has the M6 iMac with the 12-core CPU and 12-core GPU configuration at $1,699.99 for members. This iMac variant comes with 16GB of unified memory; while we don't have exact specs on the memory type, Apple's past M-series SoCs have used LPDDR5X SDRAM. There's also 256GB of SSD storage, and one year of AppleCare+ included with the purchase. In addition to AppleCare+, Costco extends Apple's warranty for two years, and you can also stack it with a purchased Allstate protection plan to get a total of five years of warranty coverage.
On top of the generational silicon improvements with the M6 SoC, the new iMac also comes with macOS 27 (Golden Gate) baked in, and features the new Siri AI powered by Apple Intelligence. There's a 24-inch 4.5K Retina display, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and four Thunderbolt 4/USB 4 ports. Shipping is expected between 11/06/26 and 11/13/26.
Apple MacBook Pro PROLED
Apple also recently announced additions to its MacBook Pro lineup, which includes a new 14" model with the M6 chip, and Apple's first ever MacBook Pro with a touchscreen, the MacBook Pro PROLED. The MacBook Pro PROLED comes in a few different configurations, with Costco currently offering the 14" model with the M5 Pro SoC, which offers a 15-core CPU and a 16-core GPU. This variant also comes with 24GB of unified memory and 1TB of SSD storage, with a price tag of $2,899.99 that also includes a $100 Shop Card with purchase. Again, Costco includes one year of AppleCare+ with the purchase, on top of extending Apple's warranty for two years.
The hallmark feature is Apple's PROLED XDR touchscreen display, which Apple claims offers 2000 nits peak HDR and SDR brightness, a 120Hz variable refresh rate, and a color gamut covering both P3 and Adobe RGB color spaces. Being a pro model, there's increased connectivity options that include three Thunderbolt 5 ports, one HDMI port, an SDXC card slot, and a headphone jack. As with the iMac we listed, shipping is expected between 11/06/26 and 11/13/26.
TCL Q77L 55 Smart TV
Moving away from Apple, if you're looking for a new budget smart TV, Costco has the TCL Q77L 55" model for $299, with the price being valid through 11/22/26. This is also a Costco Direct item, which means you can stack it with other qualifying items for volume discounts. For instance, buying the TCL Q77L 55" smart TV with another eligible item will net you $100 off your entire purchase. There's also a bundle savings deal paired with this TV; if you buy a three-year Allstate protection plan, you receive $35 off the total purchase price.
TCL has a reputation for affordable TVs, usually running from budget up to mid-range models. This particular model is part of TCL's Q77 line, which is exclusive to Costco in the North American market. The Q77L has a 4K UHD QLED display, with gaming centric features like native 144Hz refresh rate, and HDMI 2.1 with support for VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) and ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) up to 4K/144Hz. This makes it one of the better TCL TVs you can get for your PlayStation 5.
Eufy Security SoloCam S3
Rounding out the new electronics at Costco for November 2026 is the outdoor Eufy Security SoloCam S3, sold under the Costco exclusive S3 model name for $134.99. Despite being a Costco specific SKU, it is identical to the normal Eufy SoloCam S340. This camera uses on-board storage and local AI processing for its smart tracking/detection features, which means there's no monthly fees associated with the purchase. It offers 8GB of built-in EMMC storage, but is expandable up to 256GB via SD card.
The Eufy SoloCam S3 offers a dual-lens camera system with 3K resolution, 8x zooming capabilities, color night vision, and 360° pan and 70° tilt coverage. There's also a removable solar panel. Eufy claims 2 hours of direct sunlight is enough to keep the camera powered on, with a standalone battery life of three months. Smart home integrations include Alexa and Google Assistant, and supports 2.4GHz Wi-Fi – which is just fine for most smart home devices.