Which TCL TV Is Best For The PlayStation 5?

TCL is a well-known TV brand that offers a wide range of affordable displays without making too many compromises – a reason it remains one of customers' favorite TV brands. When it comes to gaming, color range, brightness, contrast, and frame rates are key variables to look out for. Choosing the right TCL TV for the PlayStation 5 largely depends on what type of gamer you are. For instance, a casual gamer may benefit from good color range but won't necessarily need the high frame rate many competitive gamers want.

The TCL QM series is one of the strongest options for gamers, offering a range of 4K QD-Mini LED displays with a bunch of gamer-worthy specs. Many models in the series, such as the QM7L and QM8K, feature 144 Hz displays with variable refresh rate (VRR) and auto low latency mode (ALLM) for reducing input lag.

One of the premium models in the series, the TCL QM9K, boasts up to 6,500 nits of peak brightness helped by its Mini LED technology, perfect for daytime gaming. Also built in is TCL's dedicated CrystGlow WHVA panel for better viewing at awkward angles, something groups playing multiplayer games can take advantage of. For those seeking top frame rates, many TVs in the QM series include FreeSync Premium Pro, AMD's top-tier variable refresh rate technology for eliminating tears and stutters during gameplay. Budget-conscious gamers may choose an older but capable model like the TCL QM6K. While carrying many gamer-worthy features like a 144 Hz refresh rate, there are a few sacrifices, such as lower peak brightness than premium models.