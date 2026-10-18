What's The Difference Between TCL QM7K And TCL QM8K Mini LED TVs?

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Shopping for a TV can be confusing for many reasons, not least because TV manufacturers often give their models names that aren't very catchy. The value-oriented Chinese manufacturer TCL is no exception. Its current range features over a dozen different models, with each model name being a series of letters and numbers. Among them are the QM7K and QM8K, both of which were launched for the 2025 model year.

Although there is some overlap between the two models in terms of screen size, the prices of both are significantly different. For example, at the time of writing, a 75-inch QM7K carries a retail price of $1,999 according to TCL's website, while a 75-inch QM8K retails for $2,999. That's despite both models featuring the brand's QD-Mini LED technology, Bang & Olufsen audio, and bloom-reducing Halo Control System.

So what exactly justifies one model's $1,000 retail price hike over the other? To unpack the differences, let's start by taking a closer look at the TCL QM7K, which is the cheaper of the two. It's manufactured in a wide range of sizes, stretching from an entry-level 55-inch model to a range-topping 115-inch display. Rather than using OLED panels like some of its rivals, the QM7K uses QLED paired with Mini-LED technology to increase the vividness of colors while improving its ability to dim other areas of the screen.