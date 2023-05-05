How To Know If Your TV Is NextGen TV Compatible

Have you heard of NextGen TV? You might have brushed across this marketable byword to describe new over-the-air broadcast capabilities made possible with the advent of ATSC 3.0.

One of NextGen TV's most exciting advantages is support for 4K resolution up to 120Hz, though few stations are equipped for broadcasting such content. It also has enough bandwidth to beam HDR content across airwaves, offering richer colors, deeper contrast, and improved brightness on compatible TVs.

In addition to these visual improvements, NextGen TV brings advanced sound capabilities, such as 3D audio formats like Dolby Atmos. These spatial audio formats use positional data coded into the soundtrack that immerses you in the action.

This sounds overkill for an industry seemingly allergic to advancing beyond 1080p and stereo audio. But despite the rise of digital TV and streaming services, your local television stations will eventually feel compelled to advance with the times (we hope).

Besides, this overhaul delivers improvements that transcend pure fidelity. NextGen TV supports enhanced accessibility features, such as customizable captions and improved voice guidance for the visually impaired. Personal viewer guides allow you to ditch the TV Guide channel for good. And with network access, the specification also handles on-demand video and targeted advertisements, plus location-specific emergency alerts.

Even if most TV stations aren't taking advantage of these features yet, you're probably interested in future-proofing with your next TV purchase. Here, we'll show you how to tell whether your television is NextGen-compatible and what you can do if it isn't.