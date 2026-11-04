10 Common Problems With Electric Lawn Mowers (And Fixes To Try)

Electric lawn mowers have been on the come up over the last decade. The gap between electric and gas-powered mowers in pound-for-pound performance is much smaller than it used to be, though gas models' constant power supply still gives them the upper hand (at least until battery technology takes another quantum leap). If you care about more than raw power, an electric lawn mower might be up your alley: It's usually lighter and easier to maneuver, runs much quieter, and is cheaper to own over time.

Low maintenance is one of the biggest selling points of electric lawn mowers. Running a gas model involves refueling, topping off oil, inspecting the spark plug, cleaning air and fuel filters, and a whole host of other tasks that can take up too much of your time. Electric mowers let you mostly sidestep those operational necessities; you'll still need to handle routine tasks like clearing debris from the deck and sharpening your blades. In terms of overall upkeep, though, electric mowers are the way to go.

However, that doesn't mean using one is all smooth sailing — electric mowers have their own drawbacks, so be prepared to slip on some gloves and wheel out the toolbox for repairs once in a while. Here, we cover 10 of the most common problems electric mowers can give you and how to fix them.