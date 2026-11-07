7 4-Cylinder Cars With More Horsepower Than A Ford Mustang EcoBoost

When Ford gave its iconic Mustang a dramatic redesign for the 2015 model year, the car came with a lot of big changes. One came out back, where the Mustang moved to a standard independent rear suspension for the first time in its existence. Another big change came under the hood, where Ford added the turbocharged 2.3-liter EcoBoost engine as the Mustang's volume engine option. A couple years later, with the old V6 dropped from the lineup, the EcoBoost four-cylinder became — and still is — the Mustang's base engine.

However, despite being the base engine, and despite upsetting some Mustang purists with its lack of displacement, it's hard to argue the Mustang's 2.3 EcoBoost is lacking in the horsepower department. The base model 2026 Mustang EcoBoost is rated at 315 horsepower, which is in fact, the same horsepower rating as the 2010 V8-powered Mustang GT, with the EcoBoost also outpowering previous V8 Mustang GTs of the '90s and 2000s as well.

The latest Ford Mustang EcoBoost is a car that shows just how far four-cylinder performance has come, but on the modern enthusiast market, it's not even the most powerful four-cylinder option.. To demonstrate this, we've rounded up five different four-cylinder vehicles that outgun the Mustang in horsepower rating, with a mix of cars that includes everything from hot hatchbacks to sport sedans, and even a crossover SUV.