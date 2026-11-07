7 4-Cylinder Cars With More Horsepower Than A Ford Mustang EcoBoost
When Ford gave its iconic Mustang a dramatic redesign for the 2015 model year, the car came with a lot of big changes. One came out back, where the Mustang moved to a standard independent rear suspension for the first time in its existence. Another big change came under the hood, where Ford added the turbocharged 2.3-liter EcoBoost engine as the Mustang's volume engine option. A couple years later, with the old V6 dropped from the lineup, the EcoBoost four-cylinder became — and still is — the Mustang's base engine.
However, despite being the base engine, and despite upsetting some Mustang purists with its lack of displacement, it's hard to argue the Mustang's 2.3 EcoBoost is lacking in the horsepower department. The base model 2026 Mustang EcoBoost is rated at 315 horsepower, which is in fact, the same horsepower rating as the 2010 V8-powered Mustang GT, with the EcoBoost also outpowering previous V8 Mustang GTs of the '90s and 2000s as well.
The latest Ford Mustang EcoBoost is a car that shows just how far four-cylinder performance has come, but on the modern enthusiast market, it's not even the most powerful four-cylinder option.. To demonstrate this, we've rounded up five different four-cylinder vehicles that outgun the Mustang in horsepower rating, with a mix of cars that includes everything from hot hatchbacks to sport sedans, and even a crossover SUV.
Acura Integra Type S
Back in the '90s and '2000s, high-performance Honda and Acura vehicles were known for their unique, high-revving naturally aspirated engines. Today, though, Honda has fully embraced turbocharging, and the powerful Honda Civic Type R is known as one of the fastest front-wheel-drive cars in the world. In terms of horsepower ratings, the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder powering the latest Civic Type R ties the Mustang EcoBoost with the same 315-horsepower rating, but Honda builds another hot hatchback that actually edges both of them out in the power department.
That car is the highly enjoyable Acura Integra Type S, which is a closely related and slightly more upmarket sibling to the Civic Type R, using the same platform and the same 2.0-liter turbo engine. While the Acura and Honda engines are basically identical, the Integra uses a more aggressive exhaust system, which boosts its output by five horsepower, for a total of 320.
Head-to-head comparisons between the two Honda products show that the Integra's isn't enough to give the heavier Acura an edge in performance, but both cars are still considered among the best hot hatchbacks you can buy. Notably, the Integra Type S is very well matched against the Mustang EcoBoost in performance metrics, leaving buyers to choose between the Acura's precision and practicality or the Ford's rear-drive personality.
Cadillac CT4-V
With American automakers being world-famous for their V8 engines, you'd expect most of the Mustang EcoBoost's top four-cylinder rivals to come from German or Japanese brands, and that's the case for most of the picks in this selection. However, Ford's arch-rival, General Motors, also has a very potent, four-cylinder engine of its own — and both larger and more powerful than the Ford 2.3. That engine is GM's 2.7-liter turbocharged four-cylinder, which is known as the L3B.
The 2.7 turbo is primarily found in Chevrolet and GMC pickup trucks, where its 310-horsepower rating comes in just below the Mustang EcoBoost's output. However, in the high-performance Cadillac CT4-V sport sedan, the L3B gets a few tweaks that push its peak output to 325 horsepower. The four-cylinder-powered CT4-V isn't on the the same level as the flagship CT4-V Blackwing with its twin-turbo V6, but the regular CT4-V is still very quick, capable of hitting 60 miles per hour in less than five seconds.
With the Cadillac CT4 being discontinued at the end of the 2026 model year, GM will have to hand the four-cylinder horsepower crown back to Ford, at least for the time being. Speculation suggests that GM is hard at work on a new lineup of rear-drive models, potentially including a reborn version of the Mustang's longtime rival, the Chevrolet Camaro. If and when those new GM models arrive, we wouldn't be surprised to see a turbo four-cylinder engine option that's at least equal to the current L3B.
Volkswagen Golf R & Audi S3
Viewed as a whole, today's market doesn't have nearly the same number of affordably priced performance cars that we saw in decades past — but at least the hot hatchback segment is alive and well, with several great choices for enthusiasts. One of these choices is the Volkswagen Golf R, which pushes Volkswagen's four-cylinder performance to a new level.
Sharing its DNA with the iconic Golf GTI, the Golf R elevates the GTI's performance in a big way, adding an all-wheel-drive system and giving Volkswagen's turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine a major bump in power. Already quick to start, Volkswagen updated the Golf R for the 2025 model year, which boosted its output to a stout 328 horsepower. With that aforementioned 4Motion AWD system, this well-appointed Volkswagen can rocket to 60 miles per hour in the low four-second range, making the Golf R one of the quickest and most mature hatchbacks you can buy.
Additionally, if we are going to talk about the Golf R, we also have to mention its closely related corporate cousin, the Audi S3. The S3 essentially puts the Golf R's powertrain into a sedan, and has the same 328-horsepower rating as its Volkswagen counterpart. With these German offerings, buyers can choose their preferred brand and body style, but in either case they'll be getting one of the most potent four-cylinder engines on the market today.
Porsche 718 Cayman S & Boxster S
With the legendary reputation of the Porsche 911 and its flat-six engine, some car enthusiasts might not associate Porsche with high-powered four-cylinder engines, but Porsche has made a good few of those as well. The company has a long history of building impressive four-piston motors, and the engine from the Porsche 718 Cayman S and its Boxster S sibling is among the most powerful road-going examples around.
Displacing 2.5 liters, the flat-four engine that powers the 718 Cayman and Boxster S is rated at an even 350 horsepower. When the car debuted in 2017, during Car & Driver's testing, the Cayman S hit 60 miles per hour in just 3.6 seconds. What's also unique about the 718's four-cylinder engines is that, unlike the Mustang's EcoBoost 2.3 and the other inline-four engines on this list, the Porsche flat-four design is unique specifically to the Cayman and Boxsters, and not shared with other mainstream models.
Sure, some Porsche fans might recommend that you skip the four-cylinder models and go straight for the wonderful, flat-six-powered Cayman GTS or GT4, and there are lots of reasons one might want to do that. However, both when viewed on its own merits and when compared to other four-cylinder engines on the market, the Porsche 2.5 is easily among the best out there.
Toyota RAV4 Plug-in-Hybrid
Given their relatively small displacement, it's no surprise that the engines on this list — including the Ford 2.3 EcoBoost itself — all use turbocharging to hit their impressive power levels. Toyota, though, has a potent 2.5-liter four-cylinder-powered vehicle that beats the Mustang's output without using a turbocharger.
Instead, the powertrain in the 2026 Toyota RAV4 Plug-In Hybrid uses a combination of an internal combustion four-cylinder engine and three electric motors to make a combined total of 324 horsepower. The result is one of the quickest mainstream compact crossover SUVs you can buy, capable of hitting 60 miles per hour in the low five-second range.
Sure, the RAV4 PHEV's high curb weight and family crossover DNA might keep it from ever being a serious performance machine in the way other cars on this list might be, but the unexpected nature of its horsepower is part of the fun. Beyond that, the RAV4 PHEV's powerful setup shows that hybrid electrification can be just as transformative as adding a turbocharger to a four-cylinder engine. In the case of the RAV4, it can also provide a big boost in fuel efficiency at the same time.