5 Anker Devices That Aren't Power Banks With Hundreds Of 5-Star Ratings

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When it comes to power banks, few names are more well-known than Anker. Whether it's a brick-style battery you connect via USB or a wireless charger that also doubles as a display stand, Anker offers all kinds of options that also have a reputation for being reliable and not as prone to overheating as cheaper power banks might be. Its charging tech is also known for being fast — Anker's Laptop Power Bank can get a MacBook Pro to 50% in a half-hour, according to the company.

But Anker makes other products that aren't just portable batteries. These include smart home products, 3D printer gear, entertainment tech, as well as computer accessories that can enhance the way you use your laptop or desktop setup. Some of these are directly under Anker's brand name, but others are part of its other tech lines, such as Eufy, Solix, and Soundcore — though Anker is in the process of streamlining this brand structure.

Like its power banks, many of these other devices also have a strong reputation for quality and smart design. They often make "best of" and recommendation lists from reputable publications, even those beyond tech-focused ones. They also generally have strong feedback from people who've purchased and used them. And because the brand is so popular, many of its high customer scores on retailers like Amazon are averaged from hundreds, if not thousands of reviews. Here are five Anker devices — other than the brand's ubiquitous and well-reviewed power banks — with hundreds of 5-star ratings and why these gadgets are so well-liked.