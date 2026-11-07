5 Anker Devices That Aren't Power Banks With Hundreds Of 5-Star Ratings
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When it comes to power banks, few names are more well-known than Anker. Whether it's a brick-style battery you connect via USB or a wireless charger that also doubles as a display stand, Anker offers all kinds of options that also have a reputation for being reliable and not as prone to overheating as cheaper power banks might be. Its charging tech is also known for being fast — Anker's Laptop Power Bank can get a MacBook Pro to 50% in a half-hour, according to the company.
But Anker makes other products that aren't just portable batteries. These include smart home products, 3D printer gear, entertainment tech, as well as computer accessories that can enhance the way you use your laptop or desktop setup. Some of these are directly under Anker's brand name, but others are part of its other tech lines, such as Eufy, Solix, and Soundcore — though Anker is in the process of streamlining this brand structure.
Like its power banks, many of these other devices also have a strong reputation for quality and smart design. They often make "best of" and recommendation lists from reputable publications, even those beyond tech-focused ones. They also generally have strong feedback from people who've purchased and used them. And because the brand is so popular, many of its high customer scores on retailers like Amazon are averaged from hundreds, if not thousands of reviews. Here are five Anker devices — other than the brand's ubiquitous and well-reviewed power banks — with hundreds of 5-star ratings and why these gadgets are so well-liked.
Eufy Security Smart Lock C220
Though Anker announced it's deemphasizing its Eufy and Soundcore brands (Eufy will be known as Anker Eufy, for example), those products aren't going anywhere. Among the smart home categories in the Anker Eufy line, which include robot vacuums and smart lights, the brand also makes several security devices. The Eufy Security Smart Lock C220 uses a fingerprint sensor for keyless entry that processes in less than a second. The lock is enhanced with AI to get better at recognizing your fingerprint without having to touch it at just the right angle.
The Eufy Security Smart Lock C220 also offers five other unlocking methods — a keypad, voice control using Alexa or Google Voice, through Apple Watch or the Eufy Security app, and of course a physical key that can be used if you get stuck with dead batteries. It connects to Wi-Fi without a bridge, so no additional hardware is needed. You can unlock the door for guests without getting off the couch. It has over 3,000 5-star ratings on Amazon, with ease of use and ease of installation frequently mentioned in its reviews.
One downside to the lock is that it uses 8 AA batteries, which isn't convenient as a rechargeable unit. That many batteries is also a bit of a hassle to have to swap, but according to the company you only need to do so every eight months, depending on how often you use the lock. Battery life is probably the most cited issue with the device, too. Despite hundreds of 5-star reviews, 1 in 10 of its ratings are 1-star, with at least one user reporting that they have to replace the batteries every month.
The Eufy Security Smart Lock C220 is listed on Amazon for $169.99 but is currently available for $100.
Soundcore Portable Speaker(s)
Both the Anker Soundcore 2 and current-gen Soundcore 3 Portable Speakers each have thousands of 5-star reviews — in fact, the Soundcore 2 is a #1 bestseller on Amazon, where it has well over 100,000 5-star reviews, despite being nearly a decade old at this point. The newer Soundcore 3 has more oomph under the hood and can deliver louder and clearer audio. It's also more modern, as it has app support, a USB-C port, and can connect to up to 100 speakers, compared to the two-speaker limit of the Soundcore 2.
If sound quality is important, or you have moved on from micro-USB chargers, the Soundcore 2 has other things to offer, though. It comes in a wider range of stylish colors, some of which are significantly cheaper than the Soundcore 3. And while not as powerful as its successor, when SlashGear reviewed the Anker Soundcore 2 Portable Speaker, it defied our expectations, offering quality sound for its class.
Anker says both the Soundcore 2 and Soundcore 3 can last 24 hours on a single charge. They're both IPX7 rated, so it's perfectly fine for them to get wet at the pool or beach. They have easy-to-use push buttons that blend right into the aesthetic of the speaker and allow you to answer calls and control your phone's voice assistant from the device.
The Anker Soundcore 2 Portable Speaker is available from Amazon for $35.99.
The Anker Soundcore 3 Portable Speaker is available from Amazon for $49.99.
Nano 240W Fast Charging Cable
Fast charging is becoming both faster and more common in tech, whether it's your smartphone or your EV. If you do have a phone that's capable of fast charging, you need to keep in mind that it isn't automatic. For it to work, you need to be using both a powerful enough wall adapter or power bank as well as a charging cable designed to handle more power. Otherwise, you can only charge as fast as your accessories will enable, which is why you should learn how to tell if your USB cable supports fast charging.
Considering many of Anker's chargers provide fast charging, it makes sense that the brand also makes USB-C cables that allow for it. Its USB-C to USB-C Cable, 240W Fast Charging Cable can be used for Android phones, modern iPhones, and plenty of other USB-C devices. With a 240W ceiling, it's an especially good choice for powerful laptops, as many USB cables aren't capable of charging them as fast as they can handle.
You can get the cable in various lengths and colors to best suit your needs. It can be smart to buy a fast-charging cable in a different color so you can identify it quickly and prioritize it if you're charging multiple devices at once. Anker's cable is braided from recycled materials for added durability and to help prevent tangling. On Amazon, it has an excellent 4.8 out of 5 overall score, with over 90% of its ratings being 5 stars. Users confirm that it lives up to the various stated qualities that make it a high-end USB cable, including its durability, flexibility, and fast charging capability.
The Anker Nano 240W Fast Charging Cable is available on Amazon for $21.99.
DL7400 Prime 14–in-1 Docking Station
The Anker DL7400 Prime 14–in-1 Docking Station is a power bank, but that's not its main function. It's just an added benefit of it being a central hub accessory that allows you easily upgrade your computer setup, whether it's for work, gaming, or personal use. Anker makes multiple USB hubs, but this model even one-ups its 13-in-1 Removable Docking Station.
The docking station allows for a triple display and can output 8K, though only to one screen at a time. The other 13 connections include an SD card slot, TF card slot, audio jack, and 2.5 Gbps ethernet, as well as two 8K@30 Hz HDMIs, and one 8K@60 Hz DisplayPort. It also comes with three USB-A ports and three USB-C ports with various transfer and power speeds, with the Upstream USB-C having the highest: 140W and 10 Gbps. The device also has its own display built in.
It has over 500 5-star ratings on Amazon. Multiple reviews praise its easy plug-and-play setup and its build quality, though some find it overpriced. Of course, it's not the most ideal accessory to use if you like to work or game on the go — you wouldn't want to be lugging this to and setting it up at your local cafe, and Anker sells much simpler USB dongles that have less connectivity but are more travel friendly. Fortunately, many of those also have hundreds of 5-star ratings.
The Anker DL7400 Prime 14–in-1 Docking Station is available from Amazon for $299.99.
Solix 30W Portable Solar Panel
Anker doesn't just make power banks — it makes power stations and often has them on sale. These hefty batteries can power a lot more than your phone and are useful for everything from camping and tailgating to emergencies. In addition to power stations, Anker also makes solar panels that are compatible with them, allowing indefinite power for recharging and making it completely sustainable for off-the-grid use.
The Solix 30W Portable Solar Panel (model PS30) isn't what you'd want to pair with a power station if you wanted max power, but it offers other benefits. Since it's just 30W, it's very portable and doesn't need a power station at all — you can charge your phone and other devices using its two integrated USB ports. Both the USB-A and USB-C are limited to 5V, so you won't want to use it with a laptop, but having a permanent supply of juice for your phone while hiking is enough to justify owning one.
That's especially the case since the panel folds into a very compact size that not only can slide into your backpack, but can also be unfolded and hung from your backpack so you can absorb solar power as you walk and hike. This flexibility also makes it easier to aim more directly at the sun for max power. Its portability, as well as its build quality, are mentioned multiple times by users. It has at least 300 5-star ratings on Amazon and a 4.2 out of 5 overall.