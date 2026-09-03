Anker's Massive 2kWh Solix Power Station Is Nearly 50% Off On Amazon Right Now

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Anker is primarily known for its power-focused smartphone and computer accessories, which is why it came as a surprise to many when, in 2023, it entered the home energy market with a new brand called Anker Solix. This new brand offers multiple products to consumers under several categories, ranging from solar generators, off-grid kits, and solar panels to electric coolers and power stations. Anker Solix's power station range includes multiple models that start from under 2kWh capacity, going up to models that exceed 3kWh. Since the brand came to prominence in 2023, Anker Solix has earned a reputation for being a reliable, trustworthy portable power station brand, even finishing among the top 3 spots in SlashGear's list of the best portable power station brands.

One of the newest products in Anker Solix's power station portfolio is the S2000 power station that the company launched in May 2026. At launch, the S2000 carried a retail MSRP of $1,199.99, although those who preordered it could buy it for $599. The company also ran a campaign wherein it was sold for an introductory price of $679.99. If you happen to be among the thousands who missed out on those deals, well, here's some good news for you: As part of an ongoing sales event, Anker is — once again — offering the Solix S2000 power station for an incredibly low price of $649.99. This is a massive 45% off its $1199.99 MSRP. As of now, the deal is live across Amazon, as well as Anker's own shopping portal, so you have multiple avenues to ensure you get hold of this product before the price goes up again.