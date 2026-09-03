Anker's Massive 2kWh Solix Power Station Is Nearly 50% Off On Amazon Right Now
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Anker is primarily known for its power-focused smartphone and computer accessories, which is why it came as a surprise to many when, in 2023, it entered the home energy market with a new brand called Anker Solix. This new brand offers multiple products to consumers under several categories, ranging from solar generators, off-grid kits, and solar panels to electric coolers and power stations. Anker Solix's power station range includes multiple models that start from under 2kWh capacity, going up to models that exceed 3kWh. Since the brand came to prominence in 2023, Anker Solix has earned a reputation for being a reliable, trustworthy portable power station brand, even finishing among the top 3 spots in SlashGear's list of the best portable power station brands.
One of the newest products in Anker Solix's power station portfolio is the S2000 power station that the company launched in May 2026. At launch, the S2000 carried a retail MSRP of $1,199.99, although those who preordered it could buy it for $599. The company also ran a campaign wherein it was sold for an introductory price of $679.99. If you happen to be among the thousands who missed out on those deals, well, here's some good news for you: As part of an ongoing sales event, Anker is — once again — offering the Solix S2000 power station for an incredibly low price of $649.99. This is a massive 45% off its $1199.99 MSRP. As of now, the deal is live across Amazon, as well as Anker's own shopping portal, so you have multiple avenues to ensure you get hold of this product before the price goes up again.
Anker Solix S2000: Everything you wanted to know
Following the launch of the product a few months ago, the Solix S2000 has earned predominantly positive reviews from experts and users alike, with the majority of them praising the long power backup of the device, as well as its overall quality. As outlined earlier, this is a power station with a claimed output of 2kWh. At 35.7 lbs (16.2 kg), and occupying a very small footprint, Anker touts the Solix S2000 as the smallest and lightest 2kWh power station currently on sale. Under normal usage conditions, this power station can run your fridge for as long as 35 hours, can charge your laptop well over 20 times, and keep your television running for over 17 hours. The Solix S2000 can also be used for medical purposes and has the ability to run CPAP machines for as long as 29 hours.
The Anker Solix S2000 is powered by 314Ah LFP cells, rated for up to 10,000 cycles, which translates to a 15-year lifespan under normal usage conditions. It can be charged using multiple sources ranging from solar power, generators, home wall outlets, 120W car outlets, and even a car alternator. The Solix S2000 features multiple ports for a wide variety of connectivity options that include twin USB-C ports, a single USB-A port, three AC output ports (front), two additional AC output ports (rear), and an XT60i input port. The product even comes with an LCD screen that displays various charging and power backup-related information.
Aside from normal home users, the Anker Solix S2000 makes for a great purchase if you happen to be a camper, thanks to its extremely long battery backup.