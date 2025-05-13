What Are The Differences Between Lithium-Iron-Phosphate & Lithium-Ion Batteries?

The chemical battery was invented in 1800 and named after the Italian chemist, Alessandro Volta, and it's safe to say that modern appliances and electronics would have a difficult time thriving otherwise. There is constant research being done in hopes of bringing advancements to new battery technologies, but for now, the one we're most familiar with remains the lithium-ion cell.

You may also have heard of lithium-iron-phosphate batteries, especially in conversations surrounding electric cars or backup power sources. Both lithium-ion and lithium-iron-phosphate (or LFP) batteries are ideal for use in gadgets or appliances that require considerable amounts of constant power. Despite both kinds of cells being lithium-based, there are notable differences in these battery technologies that one must consider, or at least be aware of.

The foundational difference between these cells is the chemical composition. Lithium-ion batteries use a variety of materials as the electrodes, including lithium cobalt oxide or lithium manganese oxide. Graphite, which is carbon-based, is commonly used as the anode. On the other hand, LFP batteries use lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) as the cathode and graphite as the anode. Let's delve a bit deeper into understanding how these chemical differences affect other characteristics of these batteries.

