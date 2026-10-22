Anker Claims This Power Bank Can Get A MacBook Pro To 50% In Just Over 30 Minutes
Over the years, Anker has consistently produced some of the best portable laptop chargers. In the past, several of its models, like the Anker 737 (PowerCore III Elite 26K) and Anker PowerHouse 200, have delivered on price, performance, and customer satisfaction. However, as newer laptop models have emerged, it has had to step up its offerings, such as its laptop power bank.
Priced at $119.99, Anker's Laptop Power Bank has won several awards, including the iF Design Award 2025 and the Red Dot Winner 2025. With a 25,000 mAh capacity, it comes in two colors (space black and silver) and includes two built-in cables: a retractable 2.3-foot cable and a 0.98-foot lanyard that supports over 44 lbs. With its real-time smart display, it shows you the remaining battery, recharge time, battery temperature, output and input wattage, as well as the battery health.
Anker claims its Laptop Power Bank needs only 33 minutes to charge a 16-inch MacBook Pro (M3) to half its battery capacity. For MacBook Air (M3) models, it claims it's even faster, at just 21 minutes. For less power-hungry devices like the iPhone 17, it says you can expect it to reach 50% capacity in just 20 minutes. Not to mention, its fast charging isn't limited to Apple devices. For example, it notes that the battery can reach half capacity on Samsung S24 phones in 28 minutes too. Here's what else you should know about it.
What you need to know about the Anker Laptop Power Bank
At 21 ounces (or 1.3 pounds), it weighs about the same as the iPad Air 13-inch model. And if you're wondering whether it can fit in your bags, it measures 6.18 inches by 2.12 inches by 1.93 inches, which is about the size of a typical soda can. Ambient temperature can also affect recharge time, but Anker says its 100W+ chargers at 77°F take about 120 minutes to reach full capacity. Apart from simultaneous four-device charging, it also supports pass-through charging, which can be a game changer if you need to charge multiple devices in a place with limited plugs. Plus, it has Anker's patented temperature protection technology, the ActiveShield 2.0.
The Anker Laptop Power Bank doesn't just work for the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro laptops. It's compatible with the iPhone SE and iPhone 12 to 16 series, but you will need to use the Lightning to USB-C adapter for some models. For other Apple devices, it mentions working with the iPad Pro/Air/mini series, AirPods Max, and AirPods. On the other hand, Anker confirms that it's compatible with Android devices too, like Samsung's S23 and S24 series, Google Pixel 7 and 8, and HP Chromebook 14. For owners of the Vision Pro virtual reality headset, it is safe to plug in. Lastly, it's also tested to charge drones, such as the DJI Mavic 3, and handheld consoles, like the Steam Deck.
What do people have to say about the Anker Laptop Power Bank?
On the official Anker website, the Anker Laptop Power Bank has a 4.81-star rating from 747 reviewers. Of those, 87% gave it a perfect five-star rating. Overall, users have praised its fast charging, visual cues on the display, and built-in cables. While many people did note that it was expensive, a lot have also said that they thought it was worth the splurge. Satisfied customers have mentioned using it for work, university, traveling with camera equipment, and long car rides with their children.
However, what is even more impressive is that not a single person has rated it less than three stars on the Anker website. Despite this, one of the most frequently cited issues that several people have lamented is the poor quality of the lanyard cable. One buyer who bought two units said the lanyard cable on both devices stopped working. If you do end up using it on non-Apple laptops, take note that it's not optimized for compatibility. For example, one user said, "my Alienware M16 didn't like it very much and triggered errors on the Thunderbolt and USB charge ports."
That said, Anker's Laptop Power Bank is just one of the many accessories made for the 16-inch MacBook Pro. In September 2026, Anker announced a slew of new products with similar display features, including the Laptop Charger Pro.