Anker Claims This Power Bank Can Get A MacBook Pro To 50% In Just Over 30 Minutes

Over the years, Anker has consistently produced some of the best portable laptop chargers. In the past, several of its models, like the Anker 737 (PowerCore III Elite 26K) and Anker PowerHouse 200, have delivered on price, performance, and customer satisfaction. However, as newer laptop models have emerged, it has had to step up its offerings, such as its laptop power bank.

Priced at $119.99, Anker's Laptop Power Bank has won several awards, including the iF Design Award 2025 and the Red Dot Winner 2025. With a 25,000 mAh capacity, it comes in two colors (space black and silver) and includes two built-in cables: a retractable 2.3-foot cable and a 0.98-foot lanyard that supports over 44 lbs. With its real-time smart display, it shows you the remaining battery, recharge time, battery temperature, output and input wattage, as well as the battery health.

Anker claims its Laptop Power Bank needs only 33 minutes to charge a 16-inch MacBook Pro (M3) to half its battery capacity. For MacBook Air (M3) models, it claims it's even faster, at just 21 minutes. For less power-hungry devices like the iPhone 17, it says you can expect it to reach 50% capacity in just 20 minutes. Not to mention, its fast charging isn't limited to Apple devices. For example, it notes that the battery can reach half capacity on Samsung S24 phones in 28 minutes too. Here's what else you should know about it.