12 Of The Best Ryobi Gardening Tools For Seniors

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Some attributes of any gardening tool appeal to virtually all kinds of buyers. Improved performance is always a selling point, as is a competitive price point and a long warranty for added peace of mind. Additionally, older tool users might also have a few additional criteria they're unwilling to compromise on, like keeping a tool's weight to a minimum and ensuring that it isn't unnecessarily finicky to use, especially if they have limited mobility.

Ryobi's current lineup does a great job of offering tools that fit all of those criteria. As a bonus, the brand has also developed several niche gardening tools that are specifically designed to take the strain out of some of the most labor-intensive gardening tasks.

Each tool runs using one of Ryobi's interchangeable battery packs, so long-time Ryobi fans can save money by buying tools in standalone form rather than paying for additional battery packs they don't need. These 12 tools are among the brand's top-rated, senior-friendly gardening tools, having earned consistently high praise from Home Depot reviewers.