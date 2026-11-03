12 Of The Best Ryobi Gardening Tools For Seniors
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Some attributes of any gardening tool appeal to virtually all kinds of buyers. Improved performance is always a selling point, as is a competitive price point and a long warranty for added peace of mind. Additionally, older tool users might also have a few additional criteria they're unwilling to compromise on, like keeping a tool's weight to a minimum and ensuring that it isn't unnecessarily finicky to use, especially if they have limited mobility.
Ryobi's current lineup does a great job of offering tools that fit all of those criteria. As a bonus, the brand has also developed several niche gardening tools that are specifically designed to take the strain out of some of the most labor-intensive gardening tasks.
Each tool runs using one of Ryobi's interchangeable battery packs, so long-time Ryobi fans can save money by buying tools in standalone form rather than paying for additional battery packs they don't need. These 12 tools are among the brand's top-rated, senior-friendly gardening tools, having earned consistently high praise from Home Depot reviewers.
Ryobi 18V One+ Pruner
Keeping shrubs and small trees in check can feel like a never-ending job, but the Ryobi 18-Volt One+ pruner aims to make the task a little easier. It's able to cut through branches up to ¾-inch thick, without the physical effort that's needed with a manual pruner. Users can let the cordless pruner do the work instead, cleanly slicing branches with a single trigger press.
The tool retails in standalone form for $99 at Home Depot, but it's also available as part of a kit with a 2Ah battery and charger included for $149. Reviewers consistently praise the tool's capabilities, with several noting it's a great option for people with limited hand strength. Buyers can pick up the tool knowing that it will continue to be just as useful in the long run too, since it's backed by a three-year warranty that protects against any defects in either materials or workmanship.
Ryobi 18V One+ Grass Shear and Shrubber
A pruner can help neaten larger shrubs, while smaller shrubs will demand a different set of tools. Cutting precision becomes more of a priority, which means any good small shrub-shaping tool needs to be both light and easy to use. That's where the Ryobi 18-Volt One+ grass shear and shrubber comes in.
The tool comes with a pair of attachments, one of which functions as a mini hedge trimmer. It can cut through branches up to 5⁄16 inch in diameter, but its compact proportions and light weight — the tool weighs just 2.5 pounds— make it especially well suited to detail trimming. The second attachment, meanwhile, can cut grass in corners that might be tricky to reach with a mower or string trimmer.
With a fully charged 2Ah battery, Ryobi says that the tool can run for more than an hour and a half in one go. It's available as a kit with the 2Ah battery and a charger included, or you can buy it separately as a standalone tool. The kit retails at Home Depot for $119, while the tool-only version costs $79.
Ryobi 18V One+ Lopper
There are a few different ways to cut tree branches that are above or near head height. One of the easiest is by using the Ryobi 18-Volt One+ lopper. It's designed to be easier to use than a manual saw, with its blades being trigger-operated and a built-in branch hook, but it doesn't compromise on cutting power. According to its maker, it has a cutting capacity of 1-¼ inch and can reach branches up to 2.5 feet away.
There's a cushioned grip to make the tool more pleasant to hold for longer jobs, and with over 100 cuts available from a fully-charged 2Ah battery, there should be no need to swap the battery out during many of those longer jobs either. Home Depot offers the standalone tool at a retail price of $159, but at the time of writing, the retailer also has a bundle deal where buyers can get a 2Ah battery and a charger alongside the lopper for just $10 extra. Given the minimal price premium, it's arguably worth opting for the bundle even if you already have a suitable battery and charger in your tool kit.
Ryobi 18V One+ Garden Hoe
Another tool designed to make the most strenuous gardening tasks feel less like a challenge is the Ryobi 18-volt One+ garden hoe. The intention behind it is simple: to give users the ability to cultivate soil, without as much time and effort. Its blade oscillates and works in soil up to 3.5 inches deep, while a handle at the front of the tool aids precision.
At a retail price of $149, it's no small investment, but buyers are generally won over by its talents nonetheless. A few reviewers at Home Depot note that it's not best suited for dry or compacted soil, but for lighter soil, it should be up to the task. Keep in mind that not every soil-churning Ryobi product is as well-liked; users rank tools like its 40-volt tine tiller as one of the yard tools worth staying away from.
Ryobi 18V One+ Cultivator
Retailing for $189, the Ryobi 18-Volt One+ cultivator is one of the priciest 18-volt tools here, but it's also one of the easiest ways to reduce the amount of manual labor you'll need to do when gardening. It can till soil up to a depth of four inches, with its high speed setting giving the maximum tilling power. Two other speed settings, low and medium, allow for increased runtime and can be used for lighter jobs. The highest speed setting delivers up to 300 rpm, while the lowest caps the blades' speed at 200 rpm.
The tilling blades are designed to be easily replaceable, but they shouldn't need replacing too quickly, as Ryobi notes that they're made from heavy-duty steel. The four blades can be adjusted to provide a tilling depth of anywhere between six and eight inches. Like virtually all Ryobi 18-Volt One+ tools, the cultivator comes with a standard three-year limited warranty.
Ryobi 40V HP Lawn Edger
Ryobi's 18-volt tool line is the most versatile that the brand offers, with tools suited to everything from DIY jobs to cleaning and gardening. However, in some instances, those 18V tools can't quite match up to their 40-volt counterparts. Ryobi's 18-volt lawn edger is a good example, since it receives mixed feedback from reviewers at Home Depot, while the brand's 40-Volt HP lawn edger is more consistently well-reviewed.
One of the main complaints about the 18-volt edger is that it can struggle with tougher grass patches, leaving users having to resort to other tools or even manual cutting in order to get the job done. While some younger buyers might be able to put up with some occasional manual work if they get a cheaper tool, senior buyers are less likely to want to compromise. The 40V tool is a better bet for tackling all kinds of jobs, including the toughest ones, which minimizes the chance of any unexpected strenuous manual work being needed.
It's powerful, but the 40-volt HP lawn edger certainly isn't cheap. It retails for $259 in tool-only form, and buyers who don't already have a suitable 40-volt battery and charger in their arsenal of tools will need to factor in the additional cost of buying them separately. Alternatively, they could opt for Ryobi's 40-volt lawn edger kit instead, which includes a 4Ah battery and charger for $329.
Ryobi 40V HP Whisper Series 17 Inch String Trimmer
Ryobi's lawn edgers aren't the brand's only gardening tools that are better liked in 40-volt guise. Its 18-volt string trimmers also receive consistently mixed feedback, while the 40-Volt HP Whisper Series 17-inch string trimmer has a significantly higher average review score. Like its edger, Ryobi's top-selling 18-volt string trimmer has drawn many complaints that it struggles with tougher tasks, and many users also say its line feeder isn't up to par.
As a result, the 40-volt tool is arguably a better option for senior buyers looking for hassle-free trimming. According to Ryobi, it's more powerful than a 32cc gas trimmer, yet it's far quieter. Moreover, it can run for up to 45 minutes using a fully charged 4Ah battery. The tool is available as a standalone unit for $189, or as a kit that includes the aforementioned battery and charger. The kit retails for $249, which represents significant savings compared to buying each element individually.
Ryobi 18V One+ 6 Inch Pruning Mini Chainsaw
A conventional chainsaw can feel unwieldy if you're only using it to cut smaller branches, and it might also be difficult to squeeze larger saws in between branches. A more compact, manageable alternative is the Ryobi 18-Volt One+ 6-inch pruning mini chainsaw. It packs plenty of power but it's easier to maneuver than a larger saw, and it's lighter too. Without a battery attached, it weighs less than 3 lbs.
The mini chainsaw is also designed with several additional features aimed at keeping users safe, including a chain guard, a guarded handle, and a finger groove in the grip to aid stability. Those features should help improve user confidence on longer, more demanding jobs, which are made possible thanks to the mini chainsaw's long runtime. Ryobi says that a 2Ah battery will provide more than 50 cuts on a full charge, with the mini saw being able to tackle branches up to four inches in diameter. It retails for $99 in tool-only form or $109 as part of a kit with a 2Ah battery and charger included.
Ryobi 40V 550 CFM Leaf Blower
Whether it's to blow leaves in the fall or gather up grass clippings over the warmer months, a good leaf blower is an essential tool for many keen home landscapers. Ryobi sells over a dozen different blowers, and picking between them isn't easy. Sure, you could rank them by price and pick the cheapest, but you might end up with a tool that can't handle more demanding tasks. Picking a blower with a good balance of performance, price, and portability is instead a better option.
The 40-Volt 120 MPH 550 CFM leaf blower is a strong contender for being the best of the current bunch. It has racked up thousands of five-star reviews at Home Depot and boasts a higher average rating than most of Ryobi's other blowers, but its $129 price tag is far less than the brand's most powerful offerings. It's also the lightest top-rated blower in Ryobi's range, weighing 5.5 pounds. It's not Ryobi's very lightest 40-volt blower, though. That title goes to the 475 CFM blower, but it has too few reviews to qualify for inclusion here at the time of writing.
Ryobi 18V One+ 8 Inch Pole Saw
Another lightweight but useful Ryobi gardening tool is its 18-Volt One+ 8-inch pole saw. Clocking in at 6.6 pounds, it shouldn't prove to be uncomfortable to use for less mobile users, even with its 9.5-foot extendable pole. The saw can cut through branches up to six inches in diameter, and should make 16 cuts with a fully charged 1.5Ah battery.
All of Ryobi's electric tools promise to be lower maintenance than gas-powered alternatives, but that's especially appealing for tools like pole saws, which are unlikely to be among most gardeners' most-used tools. By avoiding the common problems that come with gas-powered saws, Ryobi also trimmed the maintenance requirements of its pole saw with an oil-free design.
That minimizes the effort that buyers will need to put into looking after the saw, without compromising on its performance or on the expected life of the tool. Ryobi is confident in its longevity, but just in case any particular example isn't up to its usual standard, it's covered by a standard three-year warranty.
Ryobi 18V One+ 18 Inch Hedge Trimmer
Just like leaf blowers, Ryobi sells an array of hedge trimmers, and there's no definitive answer to the question of which one is best. They vary in size, performance, and price, and buyers with larger hedges are more likely to gravitate to trimmers at the larger end of its lineup. However, senior buyers looking for the lightest possible 18-volt Ryobi trimmer won't find much better than the 18-Volt One+ 18-inch hedge trimmer, which retails for $99 with a 2Ah battery and charger included. Alternatively, it's available in standalone form for $59.97.
According to Ryobi, it weighs a little over four pounds and can run for more than 40 minutes if its battery is fully charged. It's capable of cutting branches up to ⅝ inch in diameter, which makes it ideal for modest hedges. Larger hedges will require a more powerful tool, but the vast majority of reviewers at Home Depot are still happy with its capabilities.
Ryobi Expand-It Brush Cutter Attachment
Many fans of the brand will already be familiar with the Ryobi Expand-It system. For the uninitiated, it's a system of outdoor tool attachments that runs using a single power head, with some of the Expand-It attachments having regular 18- or 40-volt equivalents and some being unique to the system. To give an example, its rubber sweeper is an Expand-It exclusive, but it receives mixed feedback from reviewers so we haven't spotlighted it in this list.
The Expand-It brush cutter attachment isn't an exclusive product like the rubber sweeper, but it does get significantly better reviews from Home Depot customers. It features a 10-inch blade that can cut through overgrowth, as well as a shoulder harness assembly to make it more comfortable to use on longer jobs. The tool retails for $99, which is far less than Ryobi's standalone 40-volt brush cutter. However, it will also require a suitable power head which will need to be bought at extra cost for anyone who doesn't already have one. That power head doesn't necessarily have to be made by Ryobi, though — the attachment is also compatible with power heads from brands like Kobalt, Toro, and Craftsman.
How we selected these Ryobi tools
Buyers of all ages will appreciate tools that save them time and effort, but for this list of senior-friendly Ryobi tools, we focused exclusively on tools that are designed to reduce or replace the most labor-intensive parts of gardening. Where multiple versions of a tool were available in Ryobi's lineup that met our minimum review criteria, we selected tools that were the most lightweight while still providing a good level of power.
To meet our minimum review criteria, each tool needed to have an average rating of at least 4.4 out of five stars from reviewers at Home Depot, with at least 200 reviews posted at the time of writing.