11 Common Problems With Gas Chainsaws (And Potential Fixes)

When shopping for a new tool these days, one of the first choices you need to make is the operating mode. The growing popularity of electric tools across virtually every area of work, from vacuuming to mowing lawns, means buyers no longer have to deal with the stress of maintaining a gas-powered engine. Chainsaws aren't exempt from this shift; electric chainsaws can be attractive for their reduced environmental impact (both from burning fossil fuels and noise pollution) and maneuverability.

Chainsaws need considerable power to cut thick branches and logs. If you're cutting regularly or have a large work area, the last thing you want is to be interrupted because your battery needs a recharge— getting the job done in one pass is far more attractive than repeated trips to a charging station.

That difference might make a gas chainsaw seem like an easier ride, but everything has drawbacks. Internal combustion engines typically require more maintenance than their electric counterparts, and you can still run into problems no matter how careful you are. Gas chainsaws are no different — you can run into a host of problems during ownership. We outline 11 common issues and how to fix them.