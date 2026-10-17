Should You Sharpen Both Sides Of A Chainsaw Chain?

Answering your questions about whether you need to sharpen both sides of the chain is just one way the manufacturer's instructions can serve as a vital reference when sharpening a chainsaw chain. Again, the owner's manual should also explain critical details, like the correct sizes for the file, guide, and file gauges you need.

Some owner's manuals even go so far as suggesting that your best bet is to hire a professional for the job, at least every so often. They're more likely to have the tools and training necessary to sharpen the cutters to the correct angle. Allowing a pro to sharpen your saw's chain relieves you of any safety concerns as well.

Whether you attempt a DIY solution or not, it's also worth remembering that sharpening the chainsaw chain is just one element of upkeep. Familiarize yourself with other chainsaw maintenance tips and tricks to keep yours in the best possible condition for as long as possible.

Purchasing the right chainsaw for your needs can also make a major difference in the results you achieve. Research the best chainsaws on the market to be confident you're spending money on one you can count on. Just remember that even when you buy a reliable unit, no chainsaw chain will last forever. Sharpening sometimes isn't the ideal solution. You also need to pay attention to the signs that it's time to replace your chainsaw's chain entirely.