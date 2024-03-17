How To Adjust The Chain Slack On Your Chainsaw

Many a tree-loving homeowner might tell you that having a good chainsaw tucked away in your garage or tool shed can be incredibly useful when it's time to clear fallen limbs. A chainsaw will also come in handy if you're merely looking to keep a clean profile among the trees adorning your property.

As beneficial as a gas or electric chainsaw can be when you've got tree branches that need cutting, the device won't be as effective if it hasn't been properly maintained, and there are several measures you can take to ensure your chainsaw is cutting cleanly and effectively. Those measures include oiling the bar and chain, sharpening its teeth, and ensuring the chain is debris-free after each use. There is another, less obvious step you can take to help ensure your chainsaw is functioning at maximum cutting capacity. It's called "tensioning," and it involves adjusting how much slack there is in your saw's chain.

If you're curious how your chain may have loosened, the heavy vibration and friction involved in cutting wood are typically enough to cause such an issue over time. Likewise, new chainsaws may loosen slightly after their initial use. As for why you need to keep the chain tight, too much slack can increase the chances of kickback or a chain being thrown off the guide bar entirely. Here's what you need to do to adjust the slack on your chainsaw.