5 4x4 Off-Road SUVs With Better Ratings Than The Jeep Wrangler

The Jeep Wrangler is one of nameplate's greatest hits, and it traces its inspiration back to the iconic WWII Willys Jeep. This has made the Wrangler an off-road-ready SUV from the moment of its inception. Yet over time, the Wrangler has evolved into an all-purpose SUV that can handle rock crawling as well as grocery runs. However, when you weigh the biggest benefits and downsides of owning a Jeep Wrangler, it becomes clear that in many areas, it is not necessarily the best there is.

Regardless, you can get one of many Jeeps these days with different powertrains to suit different kinds of drivers. The entry point is a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder that makes 270 horsepower, while the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 fills out the middle of the range. At the very top, the Moab 392 packs a 6.4-liter Hemi V8 rated at 470 horsepower, which turns the Wrangler into something closer to a muscle car with a lift kit.

Even with that much variety and a fan base few SUVs can match, the Wrangler is far from the only way to get a proper 4x4. Plenty of rivals post stronger scores for crash protection, reliability, and everyday comfort, and many of them still bring low-range gearing and real ground clearance to the trail. If you want an off-roader that rates higher without giving up the capability, these five 4x4 SUVs are worth a serious look.