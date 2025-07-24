What Are The Disadvantages Of A Subaru Forester? A Look At The SUV's Pros & Cons

Subaru has built a massive following among adventure seekers with its reliable and capable SUVs built with trail traversing in mind. One such model is the Subaru Forester, a nameplate currently in its sixth generation. Now, as an automotive mechanical engineer, I've spent over 10 years reviewing and testing cars. In that time, I've managed to test drive several distinct flavors of the Subaru Forester, and all models have proven to be ideal for tackling daily commutes and rugged adventures without any major issues.

In fact, from my experience, the Subaru Forester is one of the most reliable compact SUVs of all time, as it has managed to hold up to the abuses I've thrown at it. This is mainly because of the naturally aspirated four-cylinder Boxer engine and the symmetrical all-wheel drive system, which makes the Forester an excellent choice for light off-roading. However, despite offering plenty of off-road capability in a modern package, the Subaru Forester still comes with compromises, due to its focus on specific attributes.

For instance, while it might shine when it comes to reliability, being able to hit 200,000+ miles with only basic upkeep, it might lag in areas like towing prowess. In fact, if pulling a trailer is a priority, you might find the Forester's limits frustrating, as its upper trim, the Wilderness edition, can only tow 3,000 pounds, way less compared to competitors like the Jeep Cherokee or Land Rover Discovery Sport, which can tow 4,500 and 4,409 pounds, respectively.