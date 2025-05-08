Is There A Cheaper Body-On-Frame SUV Alternative To The Jeep Wrangler?

SUVs are everywhere, representing almost 60% of the vehicles sold last year in the U.S. However, most of them fall in the unibody category, a construction technique where the chassis and body are integrated into a single structure. Alternatively, body-on-frame SUVs still exist, but not to the extent of unibody options. Body-on-frame vehicles have higher hauling and towing ratings and are better suited for the rigors of off-road adventures.

One example is the Jeep Wrangler, one of the original body-on-frame SUVs. Its DNA dates back to the World War II-era Willys MB Jeep and post-war CJ series. Yet it's not the only game in town, with the Ford Bronco and Toyota 4Runner being among the other options. You'll find cheaper alternatives to the Jeep Wrangler, but doing so requires moving up the trim ranges of all three. We'll need to see how these options stack up against the pricier versions of the Wrangler.