Is There A Cheaper Body-On-Frame SUV Alternative To The Jeep Wrangler?
SUVs are everywhere, representing almost 60% of the vehicles sold last year in the U.S. However, most of them fall in the unibody category, a construction technique where the chassis and body are integrated into a single structure. Alternatively, body-on-frame SUVs still exist, but not to the extent of unibody options. Body-on-frame vehicles have higher hauling and towing ratings and are better suited for the rigors of off-road adventures.
One example is the Jeep Wrangler, one of the original body-on-frame SUVs. Its DNA dates back to the World War II-era Willys MB Jeep and post-war CJ series. Yet it's not the only game in town, with the Ford Bronco and Toyota 4Runner being among the other options. You'll find cheaper alternatives to the Jeep Wrangler, but doing so requires moving up the trim ranges of all three. We'll need to see how these options stack up against the pricier versions of the Wrangler.
The Wrangler is the cheap Jeep — sometimes
While the Hemi-equipped Wrangler Rubicon 392 starts in six-figure territory, this is far from the case with the base Sport trim. In two-door form, the least expensive Wrangler stickers at $32,095 (before destination charges and any incentives), making it the cheapest body-on-frame SUV you can buy new. Prices climb quickly from there. The four-door version of the Sport adds another $4,600 to the bottom line. Unlike some Ford Broncos (covered below), most Wrangler trims have removable soft tops. Adding a hardtop costs at least $1,800.
Pricing continues upward. The mid-grade Willys trim adds trail-ready gear like all-terrain tires, an electronic locking rear differential, upgraded axles, and rock rails, making this the least expensive Wrangler with beefier equipment. A four-door Wrangler Willys costs $44,790.
The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon edition takes the SUV to higher capability and price levels. Its equipment roster includes low-range gears, electronic locking differentials for both axles, and an electronic disconnecting front stabilizer bar. A four-door Rubicon costs $51,445 before options. The more upscale Rubicon X (with four doors) starts at $61,405. The V-8-powered Rubicon 392 tops the model range with a $99,995 suggested price.
Exploring Ford Bronco and Toyota 4Runner pricing
The apparent head-to-head competitor to the Wrangler is the Ford Bronco, which relaunched in 2021 after a 25-year hiatus. While the base Bronco isn't cheaper than the equivalent Wrangler, moving up the Bronco's trim range does offer some price advantages. The closest equivalent to a Wrangler Rubicon is the Bronco Badlands, which costs $51,385 (for a four-door version), undercutting the Jeep's price advantage. Meanwhile, the top-dog Bronco Raptor has a $90,035 starting price, which undercuts the Rubicon 392 by about $10,000. However, the 400 horsepower from the Raptor's twin-turbo V6 falls short of the 470-horsepower V-8 in the Rubicon 392.
Toyota's four-door 4Runner is another body-on-frame option that, at higher trims, is cheaper than the Wrangler. The 4Runner TRD Off-Road costs $49,190 and adds all-terrain tires, Bilstein shocks, a locking rear differential, composite skid plates, and a crawl control mode. It's over two grand less than the Wrangler Rubicon. Meanwhile, the 4Runner Limited, at $57,400, adds full-time four-wheel drive and leather upholstery, features in the more expensive Wrangler Rubicon X.