What Does $500 Buy At Tractor Supply Vs Harbor Freight?

Whenever it comes time to start a new project, you're probably going to have to gear up with some new tools and supplies. Costs on these can add up fast, though, and it's all too easy to find yourself creeping over budget before you know it. One way you can offset this is by carefully choosing where you do your shopping, and a couple of the more affordable retail outlets that you might consider are Harbor Freight and Tractor Supply.

The first is a dedicated discount tool retailer. Harbor Freight owns and sells many of its own tool brands, including Pittsburgh, Icon, Bauer, and Hercules. By cutting out the middlemen between manufacturing and distribution, the company is able to offer tools at significantly lower prices than many of its competitors. Tractor Supply, on the other hand, is largely known as a rural lifestyle, farm, and homestead outfitter. The company sells a broad range of products that you won't find at Harbor Freight, including animal feed, fencing, farm implements, trailer accessories, and heating supplies. That said, there is a fair amount of crossover in terms of the kinds of tools and supplies that both of them carry. They won't be from the same brands, but setting the same budget might give you a better idea of how far your money will go at each establishment.

With that principle in mind, let's take a look at what a $500 budget will get you at Tractor Supply vs. Harbor Freight when you are trying to get a specific kind of tool and its associated accessories. This analysis is based on standard pricing, as both retailers offer frequent discounts.