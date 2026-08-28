Harbor Freight's New $299 Table Saw Brings A Rack-And-Pinion Fence To A Smaller, Cheaper Package

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For people who need a table saw they can take on the go, there's the Hercules 15 Amp, 8-¼-inch Compact Table Saw that weighs just 49 pounds and a table that measures 21-3/4 inches by 17-1/2 inches. One of its most important features is the adjustable rack and pinion fence, which has been something of a trend in the industry of late (and for good reason). Using a small gear, it lets you slide the fence to the right position more precisely. If you're planning to do a lot of repetitive cutting in the same length, like for trim pieces or cabinets, this makes it easier to stay consistent.

Made with 4 by 8 plywood in mind, it has a left rip capacity of 12 inches and right rip capacity of 24-½ inches. It can make bevel cuts that go from -2 degrees to 47 degrees and is capable of reaching up to 5,800 RPM. It has a maximum cutting depth of 2-9/16 inches at 90 degrees and 1-¾ inches at 45 degrees. Additionally, it includes a T-slot miter garage with 60-degree left and right adjustments.

Despite its compact size, it has onboard storage for its accessories, such as its fence, riving knife, and change wrenches. For additional safety features, it includes both anti-kickback pawls and blade guards. For easier clean up in your job site, you can make use of its 2-¼-inch dust port. This saw could be considered another cheap Harbor Freight alternative to DeWalt. It shares a lot of core features as the DeWalt DWE7485 8-1/4-inch Compact Portable Jobsite Table Saw that retails for $329 on Amazon. The Hercules 8-¼-inch Compact Table Saw is priced below that, but it's the most compact option and has the smallest blade diameter.