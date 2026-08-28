Harbor Freight's New $299 Table Saw Brings A Rack-And-Pinion Fence To A Smaller, Cheaper Package
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For people who need a table saw they can take on the go, there's the Hercules 15 Amp, 8-¼-inch Compact Table Saw that weighs just 49 pounds and a table that measures 21-3/4 inches by 17-1/2 inches. One of its most important features is the adjustable rack and pinion fence, which has been something of a trend in the industry of late (and for good reason). Using a small gear, it lets you slide the fence to the right position more precisely. If you're planning to do a lot of repetitive cutting in the same length, like for trim pieces or cabinets, this makes it easier to stay consistent.
Made with 4 by 8 plywood in mind, it has a left rip capacity of 12 inches and right rip capacity of 24-½ inches. It can make bevel cuts that go from -2 degrees to 47 degrees and is capable of reaching up to 5,800 RPM. It has a maximum cutting depth of 2-9/16 inches at 90 degrees and 1-¾ inches at 45 degrees. Additionally, it includes a T-slot miter garage with 60-degree left and right adjustments.
Despite its compact size, it has onboard storage for its accessories, such as its fence, riving knife, and change wrenches. For additional safety features, it includes both anti-kickback pawls and blade guards. For easier clean up in your job site, you can make use of its 2-¼-inch dust port. This saw could be considered another cheap Harbor Freight alternative to DeWalt. It shares a lot of core features as the DeWalt DWE7485 8-1/4-inch Compact Portable Jobsite Table Saw that retails for $329 on Amazon. The Hercules 8-¼-inch Compact Table Saw is priced below that, but it's the most compact option and has the smallest blade diameter.
What do users have to say about the Hercules 15 Amp, 8-¼-inch Compact Table Saw?
Since it's a new product, the jury is still out on whether or not people think it fulfills its promises. However, there are some early indications that you're likely not going to be disappointed. As of August 2026, it only has three Harbor Freight reviews, but all customers were satisfied enough to rate it 5 stars and recommend it. Among them, one user mentioned that "For quality, it's just as good as my 10 inch DeWalt, and less noise."
On the other hand, its slightly larger predecessor, the $379.99 Hercules 15 Amp, 10-inch Compact Jobsite Table Saw, which also comes with a rack and pinion fence also has a lot of fans. While it's a lot more expensive, it has generated an impressive average rating of 4.7 stars from 980+ customers with 96% of users who recommend it. Apart from the price difference, the 10-inch model is also 4 lbs heavier, slightly larger by a few inches, and has a bigger blade. While the 8-¼-inch model has a higher RPM, the older 10-inch unit has a deeper cutting depth for both 45 and 90-degree angles. Either way, both compact table saws are in-store only exclusives, so you'll need to go to your nearest Harbor Freight warehouse to take them home. If this doesn't work for you, there are portable table saws from other reputable power tool brands like Craftsman, SawStop, and Milwaukee to consider.
Other alternatives
On Harbor Freight, the Warrior 15 Amp, 10-inch Table Saw is the most popular model available with more than 1,400 people who gave it 4.3 stars on average. It also has a pretty good 88% recommendation rate. In terms of size, it's in the middle of both the Hercules models, but it is the lightest at 36 lbs. Compared to the 8-¼-inch Hercules option, it has a deeper maximum cutting depth of both 45 degrees and 90 degrees, but it only has a standard rip fence with a rip capacity of 9 inches. Priced at $149.99, it's the cheapest model on Harbor Freight, but you will need to buy the blade separately. Unlike both Hercules Compact Table saws, it's not an in-store exclusive so you can order it online.
But if you have more budget, the DeWalt 15 A, 8-1/4-inch Compact Portable Jobsite Table Saw (DWE7485) is another compact option that might be worth a look. Retailing for $429 on Amazon, the DeWalt model has been rated 4.8 stars on average by more than 5,800 people. It shares the same blade size and 5,800 RPM motor. While DeWalt's offer has a rack and pinion fence with a telescoping fence rail design, it has same 24.5-inch rip capacity. However, some key advantages of the DeWalt Jobsite Table Saw include its lighter weight at 42 lbs, a marginally higher bevel capacity of up to 48 degrees, and safety features like a blade break and power-loss reset.