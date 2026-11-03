10 Handy MagSafe Accessories You Can Use With Your iPhone

If you fancy pressing physical keys like in the good old BlackBerry days, you can do it on your iPhone thanks to the Clicks Power Keyboard. This accessory gives your iPhone a physical keyboard that you can slide away whenever you're not using it. If you're familiar with the Clicks Keyboard from the same brand, this is very different from the first iteration.

For one, you don't have to commit to having an elongated case. Second, you can detach it from your device and type over Bluetooth, which means you can also use it on other devices like iPads. Lastly, and most notably, it comes with a 2,300mAh battery that will wirelessly provide extra juice to your phone's battery. You also get adjustable backlighting and keyboard navigation.

The Power Keyboard is without a doubt more than a nostalgia fix at this point. However, you should note that your phone will become a little bit top-heavy when you type with it in portrait orientation, and there's definitely a learning curve before it becomes your everyday carry. That aside, it's a solid MagSafe accessory that will feed your tactile typing craving and still keep your phone alive when its battery runs low.