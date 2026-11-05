5 Compact Hybrid SUVs With Better Ratings Than The Ford Escape
The 2026 Ford Escape Hybrid is a decent hybrid SUV, but according to MotorTrend and J.D. Power, there are better ones to choose from. This article highlights five hybrid SUVs that have ranked higher than the Ford Escape Hybrid in either or both of these publications' rankings. Our review of the Escape Hybrid took a close look at the SUV's fuel efficiency and price.
According to Ford, the Escape Hybrid ended production at the conclusion of the 2026 model year. That's a 23-year run for what was the first hybrid SUV to hit the market, way back in the 2004 model year. Over time, numerous competitors have improved on the Ford Escape Hybrid's performance, lowering its status within its competitive set. The Escape Hybrid uses a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine that generates a combined 200 horsepower. Its hybrid system uses a CVT, assisted by two electric motors, using either front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive to move itself forward.
The Ford Escape Hybrid has had its performance thoroughly tested by Car and Driver. It managed a 0-60 mph time of 7.7 seconds and a quarter-mile time of 16.0 seconds at 91 mph. Roadholding on the 300-foot skidpad came in at 0.78g. The Escape Hybrid offers 31 cu. ft. of cargo capacity behind its second row, expanding to 65 cu. ft. with the second row folded. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 43 mpg city and 37 mpg highway. The Ford Escape Hybrid is no longer listed on the Ford retail website, indicating that it has been out of production for a while.
1. 2026 Subaru Forester Hybrid
The 2026 Subaru Forester Hybrid came out ahead of the Ford Escape Hybrid in both J.D. Power and MotorTrend comparisons. It scored second place in the J.D. Power rankings, right behind its stablemate, the smaller Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid, and finished ahead of the third-place Ford Escape Hybrid. In the MotorTrend rankings, the Forester Hybrid landed in seventh place, with the Escape Hybrid finishing in ninth. Our review of the Forester Hybrid suggested you do the MPG math first.
J.D. Power liked the Subaru Forester Hybrid for its driver-assistance features, all-wheel-drive capability, fuel efficiency, ride comfort, tough-looking exterior, and roomy interior. MotorTrend appreciated the Forester Hybrid's hybrid engine as an improvement over the non-hybrid, its improved fuel economy, its excellent cargo capacity, and its highly functional cabin.
The Subaru Forester Hybrid combines a 2.5-liter flat-four engine with an electric motor for a total output of 194 horsepower, channeled through a CVT and driving all four wheels. The Forester Hybrid was put through its paces by Car and Driver, which found it went from 0-60 mph in 8.6 seconds, did the quarter-mile in 16.6 seconds at 84 mph, and pulled 0.80g on the skidpad. The Subaru Forester Hybrid has 28 cu. ft. behind its second row, which increases to 69 cu. ft. when the second row is folded. EPA-estimated fuel economy for the Forester Hybrid is 35 mpg in the city and 34 mpg on the highway. Subaru Forester Hybrid pricing starts at $36,180, including destination, for the Premium Hybrid trim.
2. 2026 Kia Sportage Hybrid
The 2026 Kia Sportage Hybrid is the top-rated hybrid SUV in MotorTrend's comparison, claiming the #1 spot. This puts it far ahead of the Ford Escape Hybrid's ninth-place finish out of ten finishers, even though the out-of-production Escape Hybrid did manage to finish ahead of the last-place Jeep Cherokee. The MotorTrend staff noted and acknowledged the Sportage Hybrid's updated styling, its performance edge over the non-hybrid version, its responsive steering capabilities, its upgraded technology, and the extension of a hybrid version to the off-road model, called the X-Line Hybrid. Our review of the Kia Sportage Hybrid stated that it should give Toyota and Honda sleepless nights.
The Sportage Hybrid starts with a 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine mated to a six-speed automatic transmission, adding two electric motors for a combined hybrid output of 231 horsepower. This power is then sent to either the front wheels or all four, depending on the drivetrain selected. Testing of the Kia Sportage Hybrid's performance was done by Car and Driver, which recorded a 0-60 mph time of 6.9 seconds. It also logged a quarter-mile time of 15.3 seconds at 92 mph and a skidpad roadholding level of 0.79g.
The Sportage Hybrid provides 40 cu. ft. of storage space behind its second row, opening up to 74 cu. ft. when you fold it down. EPA estimates the Sportage Hybrid at 35 mpg in the city and 36 mpg on the highway. Kia Sportage Hybrid pricing begins with the FWD-only 2027 Kia Sportage Hybrid LX, landing at $32,085 including destination.
3. 2026 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid
The 2026 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid is a sibling of the above-mentioned Kia Sportage Hybrid and shares several mechanical similarities. The Tucson Hybrid scored second place in the MotorTrend comparison, with the staff appreciating its driving qualities, improved functionality, and added storage areas. Be aware that the 2027 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid will be completely restyled, with an entirely new look and a slightly larger overall size. Our review of the Tucson Hybrid revealed that it might be the smartest buy in the lineup.
Much like the Kia Sportage Hybrid, the Hyundai Tucson Hybrid pairs its 1.6-liter turbo four-cylinder with a six-speed automatic and electric propulsion that adds up to 231 horsepower, which is sent to all four wheels or just the front, depending on your powertrain choice. Performance testing of the Hyundai Tucson Hybrid was overseen by Car and Driver, who got the vehicle to do a 0-60 mph sprint in 8.5 seconds, with the quarter-mile going by in 15.5 seconds.
The Tucson Hybrid's cargo capacity measures out to 39 cu. ft. behind the second row, while flipping the second row down takes it up to 75 cu. ft. The EPA-estimated fuel economy numbers for the Tucson Hybrid are 38 mpg in the city and 38 mpg on the highway. Pricing for the 2026 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid starts at $32,950, including destination, for the Tucson Hybrid SE with front wheel drive. If you need all-wheel drive, it will cost an additional $1,500.
4. 2026 Honda CR-V Hybrid
The 2026 Honda CR-V Hybrid landed in third place in the MotorTrend comparison test. The publication's staff liked the CR-V Hybrid for its excellent mileage, its roomy interior, as well as its driver assistance and technology integration. The Honda CR-V Hybrid received a styling update for 2026. Our review of the Honda CR-V Hybrid gave it kudos for its hybrid system's powerful horsepower and torque, its cargo and interior size, and its many different trim levels.
The Honda CR-V Hybrid is powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with a single-speed transmission assisted by two electric motors, which produces a total of 204 horsepower. This drivetrain can be configured as either a front-wheel drive or an all-wheel drive version in the Sport Hybrid trim, while the Sport Touring Hybrid and the new-for-2026 TrailSport are available as AWD only. In a Car and Driver performance test of a CR-V Hybrid Touring with all-wheel drive, the Honda went from 0-60 mph in 7.1 seconds, with the quarter-mile taking 15.8 seconds at 87 mph. Roadholding was 0.81g.
The cargo-carrying capacity of the Honda CR-V Hybrid is 35 cu. ft. behind the second row, opening up to a total of 72 cu. ft. with the second row folded. EPA-estimated fuel economy for the Honda CR-V Hybrid with FWD is 43 mpg in the city and 36 mpg on the highway and a few mpg less with AWD. Pricing for the 2027 Honda CR-V Sport Hybrid with FWD, the only year that's currently on Honda's website, starts at $37,580, including destination, with AWD $1,500 more.
5. 2026 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid
The 2026 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid actually placed fifth in MotorTrend's comparison test, behind the one-year-only Nissan Rogue Hybrid that ended up in fourth place, but which is really a rebadged Mitsubishi Outlander. The Rogue Hybrid for 2027 will be made by Nissan, but has not yet been tested by MT. So the all-new 2026 Toyota RAV4, which now comes only as a hybrid, will take its place here. Our review of the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid welcomed its improved efficiency and its new availability as a front-wheel drive model.
Powering the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid is a 2.5-liter inline four-cylinder engine mated to a CVT and combined with two electric motors, providing an output of 226 horsepower with FWD, increasing to 236 horsepower with AWD, courtesy of a third motor driving the rear axle. During performance testing of the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid with AWD, Car and Driver was able to get a 0-60 mph time of 7.1 seconds, while the quarter-mile went by in 15.3 seconds at 92 mph. Skidpad roadholding was 0.80g.
For cargo hauling, the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid gives you 38 cu. ft. of space behind the second row, expanding to 70 cu. ft. with the second row folded down. The EPA-estimated mileage figures for the RAV4 Hybrid with FWD come out to 47 mpg in the city and 40 mpg on the highway, with the various AWD models losing at least one mpg in each mode. Pricing for the 2026 RAV4 LE FWD Hybrid begins at $33,495, including delivery, with all-wheel drive available for $1,400 more.
How we listed these SUVs
Our article on the five compact hybrid SUVs with better ratings than the Ford Escape was based on two different publications' reviews. These were the J.D. Power article on "Best Small Hybrid Cars" and the MotorTrend article on the "Best Compact Hybrid SUVs." Because the Ford Escape finished in third place in the J.D. Power article, behind two Subarus (one of which we eliminated because it was smaller than the others featured here), the J.D. Power article is mentioned only in the Subaru Forester segment of this piece. On the other hand, all of the cars featured here rated higher than the Escape in the MotorTrend article, which placed the Ford Escape at ninth place in its category.