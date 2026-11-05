5 Compact Hybrid SUVs With Better Ratings Than The Ford Escape

The 2026 Ford Escape Hybrid is a decent hybrid SUV, but according to MotorTrend and J.D. Power, there are better ones to choose from. This article highlights five hybrid SUVs that have ranked higher than the Ford Escape Hybrid in either or both of these publications' rankings. Our review of the Escape Hybrid took a close look at the SUV's fuel efficiency and price.

According to Ford, the Escape Hybrid ended production at the conclusion of the 2026 model year. That's a 23-year run for what was the first hybrid SUV to hit the market, way back in the 2004 model year. Over time, numerous competitors have improved on the Ford Escape Hybrid's performance, lowering its status within its competitive set. The Escape Hybrid uses a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine that generates a combined 200 horsepower. Its hybrid system uses a CVT, assisted by two electric motors, using either front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive to move itself forward.

The Ford Escape Hybrid has had its performance thoroughly tested by Car and Driver. It managed a 0-60 mph time of 7.7 seconds and a quarter-mile time of 16.0 seconds at 91 mph. Roadholding on the 300-foot skidpad came in at 0.78g. The Escape Hybrid offers 31 cu. ft. of cargo capacity behind its second row, expanding to 65 cu. ft. with the second row folded. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 43 mpg city and 37 mpg highway. The Ford Escape Hybrid is no longer listed on the Ford retail website, indicating that it has been out of production for a while.