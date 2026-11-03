5 Advantages Of Japanese Mini Trucks

Thanks to a plethora of JDM classics now being over 25 years old (and thus eligible for import into the United States), it's become easier than ever to import your dream JDM car, and plenty of them are on American roads today for that very reason. Well, in order to bring it into the country, you have to go to the port of entry and collect the car in-person, and one thing you'll notice in the automotive terminal is a sea of little white trucks.

These distinctive, boxy commercial vehicles are known as kei trucks. The term "kei" is short for "keijidosha," literally "light car" in Japanese, and it denotes the smallest category of multi-wheeled passenger cars in Japan. Specifically, a kei car has an engine no greater than 660cc and 63 horsepower, it's no longer than 11.2 feet, 5 feet wide, and 6.6 feet high. That makes it comfortably smaller than most subcompacts sold globally, forget America.

One might assume, then, that such a diminutive size means it'd make for a poor commercial truck platform. But this couldn't be further from the truth; there's a reason why there are hundreds of these things in the States and available for sale. From remarkable capability and resilience to simplicity and ease of repair, these tiny trucks punch well above their weight. Even their size is an advantage, and that's not getting into options like 4WD and tipping beds. In many ways, the humble kei truck even outperforms full-size American trucks in terms of light-duty, construction, and agricultural work. Let's explore just a few of the many advantages these trucks have.