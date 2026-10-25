What Are The Risks With Buying A High-Mileage Mini Truck?

Kei trucks are a funny topic, and not just because they look adorable parked next to a full-size truck that happens to have a similar bed length. They're basically what happens if you min-max a character in a video game — you're fitting the absolute largest bed possible in the given size constraints of Japanese kei vehicles. That's their whole point, after all — kei trucks are designed to be do-it-all city haulers, capable of negotiating the narrow streets and alleys of Japanese cities and rural pathways to deliver goods.

But that brings up an interesting question: With the vast majority of these things used purely for commercial purposes in Japan, how high mileage is too high to consider with one of these? They're certainly plentiful as JDM imports go, so you'll see a ton of kei trucks parked dockside if you import a JDM car yourself. And there are all sorts of configurations, conditions, makes and models, and so on. But like any commercial vehicle, it's more to do with how it's been treated by its previous owner(s).

Put simply, because kei trucks were commercial vehicles, their odometers don't tell the whole story. Kei trucks are appliances — they're cheap, millions are all over the place, and they're easily maintained. A business could pile a bunch of stuff on the back and run it into the ground in less than 50,000 miles, whereas another place could've faithfully maintained their kei truck for many years. Mileage is not a guarantee, but it may give you some idea of the truck's history. Let's explore how to read the odometer in this way.