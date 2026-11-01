Every Limited Edition Blackout Klein Tool You Can Buy At Lowe's

Klein Tools has one of the best reputations in the game. Particularly if you're an electrician by trade, there's a great chance you have Klein products in your tool bag. Whether it's precision screwdrivers, pliers, wire cutters, or the plethora of work knives they have available, Klein Tools does a solid job covering as many bases as possible within the hand tool segment specifically. While they tend to be built for professional use, the quality subsequently makes the tools great for home and EDC use as well.

The majority of the mentioned products produced by Klein tools don't usually put aesthetics at the forefront of the design. After all, there's only so much you can do with a relatively tiny hand tool. However, one line has proved massively popular over the last couple of years: the Blackout series. These limited pieces are back once again this year, being sold exclusively at Lowe's, with each of them already recording thousands of sales. They don't reinvent anything, but their sleek, all-black design makes them a must-have for any collector or tradesperson who wants a little more interest in their tools.

Here's all the new Klein Tools Blackout products you can buy in 2026.