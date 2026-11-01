Every Limited Edition Blackout Klein Tool You Can Buy At Lowe's
Klein Tools has one of the best reputations in the game. Particularly if you're an electrician by trade, there's a great chance you have Klein products in your tool bag. Whether it's precision screwdrivers, pliers, wire cutters, or the plethora of work knives they have available, Klein Tools does a solid job covering as many bases as possible within the hand tool segment specifically. While they tend to be built for professional use, the quality subsequently makes the tools great for home and EDC use as well.
The majority of the mentioned products produced by Klein tools don't usually put aesthetics at the forefront of the design. After all, there's only so much you can do with a relatively tiny hand tool. However, one line has proved massively popular over the last couple of years: the Blackout series. These limited pieces are back once again this year, being sold exclusively at Lowe's, with each of them already recording thousands of sales. They don't reinvent anything, but their sleek, all-black design makes them a must-have for any collector or tradesperson who wants a little more interest in their tools.
Here's all the new Klein Tools Blackout products you can buy in 2026.
11-in-1 Blackout Impact-Rated Multi-Bit Screwdriver/Nut Driver
The first tool on this list is one of the most useful for homeowners in everyday life, and it works just as well for professionals looking for an adaptable multi-bit screwdriver. Some standard Klein screwdriver/nut driver hybrid tools already have blacked-out areas throughout the design, but the official Blackout limited version fills in the gaps to make it as sleek as possible. This one is selling incredibly fast, by the thousands per week, so jumping in quickly will be vital.
Klein Tools includes all the versatility we're used to, with 11 different tips and driver sizes as standard. These include four driver sizes, No. 1 and No. 2 Philips heads, as well as two slotted, two square, and one final Torx bit. You also get a couple of bit holders that go in the universal adapter to put into your power tools, which are impact-rated to boot. Standard pricing for this Blackout tool sits at $24.98, but Lowe's has reduced it to $19.98 at the time of writing.
Blackout Diagonal Cutting Pliers
If aesthetics are a top priority for the next tools you want to add to your collection, which is likely with the Blackout tools being on your radar, the diagonal cutting pliers may take the crown for this limited run. Despite being one of the simplest handheld tools, Klein Tools still does a great job in producing one of the most distinct designs, even if it's primarily jet black. Showing as much pride as it can for being an American-made tool, the top jaw features a laser-etched U.S. flag to create a nice contrast from the single block of color.
There's not quite as much room for technical innovation with this type of tool either, but Klein also pushes this to make it just as useful as it is tasteful. As another essential tool for electrical work both professionally and at home, lot of focus is put on comfort with these pliers, featuring ergonomic grips combined with the steel return spring that aims to keep cuts as smooth as possible. For cutting, these pliers handle wire up to 16 AWG, making it a great light-duty tool.
FLICKBLADE Blackout Folding Pocket Knife
Another new Blackout tool that deserves a spot in your everyday carry kit is the FLICKBLADE folding pocket knife. This is another super simple tool that you probably have a few of lying around, but it can't be ignored if you're looking to build the sleekest EDC set possible. Most of Klein's existing folding pocket knives use the staple orange grip, making this one a stark difference and subsequently far more desirable. Lowe's has it listed for $14.98 until December 30th, going up another $5 after the sale ends.
This is one of two knives in the Blackout collection, being the best choice of the two if you need a larger blade for stronger cuts. When fully extended, the blade measures at 6.5 inches, and just 4.3 inches when you fold it into the grip. The blade itself is made with stainless steel, using a drop point philosophy for more control. You also get a subtle belt clip that blends in with the solid black grip as well.
Blackout Extra-Capacity Adjustable Wrench Set
The next addition to the set is a two-in-one package that gives you two of the most popular and practical wrench sizes available. Once again, another nice step Klein has taken to make these tools usable and not just cool-looking, putting a six-inch and 10-inch wrench together for $24.98 at the time of writing. They're subject to the same sale deadline as the others, and will go back up to $34.98 after December 30th, making these the most expensive entry in the limited run.
Klein makes these two tools look very similar to the folding pocket knife, with the grips carrying the all-black design philosophy and keeping the jaws' alloy silver. The jaws are also reinforced for extra strength, along with electroplated nickel to prevent corrosion as much as possible. SAE measurements are also etched on the fixed jaw, and the machined knurl helps ensure accuracy.
Blackout Wire Stripper/Cutter
If you're a big fan of the star-spangled etching on the cutting pliers, there's another Blackout tool to add to your set that follows the same style almost exactly. A perfect tool to go alongside a pair of pliers as well, the Blackout wire stripper and cutter doesn't have as big of a flag, but it still makes this special edition worth the money. Lowe's sells it for $14.98 without any sale, but the low standard price is still making it fly off the shelves, with over 1,000 units sold last week.
The Blackout wire stripper/cutter comes with all the practical features you'd expect from Klein Tools. With five stripping notches on the jaws, you can strip 10, 12, 14, 16, and 18 AWG wire with ease. Both jaws also have wire looping holes. The black grips are once again designed with ergonomics in mind to make them easy to use for a long time.
11-in-1 Blackout Magnetic Multi-Bit Screwdriver/Nut Driver
If you need a screwdriver that doesn't have to be super tough and can instead handle more delicate tasks, Klein Tools also added a magnetic version to the Blackout lineup to cover as many bases as possible. The two versions of the tool share the same core design and all-black scheme, and the magnetic one is also an 11-in-1 tool with a great selection of heads and bits. Priced at $19.98, this is another incredibly popular Blackout tool that'll probably sell out fast.
For the attachments, the magnetic tool comes with three different drivers instead of the four you get on the impact-rated one, along with the No. 1 and No. 2 Philips heads, two cross, two slotted, and two Torx heads to complete the set. The drivers also double as bit holders, all of which can be easily switched around using the interchangeable shaft.
FLICKBLADE Blackout Folding Utility Knife With Driver
Last but not least, in the 2026 Klein Tools Blackout release, the brand takes one of its most practical knives and makes it even sleeker than the standard tools. This is another in the FLICKBLADE lineup, but a foldable utility knife instead of a single pocket tool. While Klein Tools isn't one of the industry's major utility knife brands, its offerings have long ticked the essential boxes, and now you can get one that looks the part, too.
At one end, you get a blade that measures just below three inches in length, which can be locked at either 135 degrees or the full 180-degree extension. The small button makes it super easy to move and lock it into place. On the other end, you get another multi-tool in and of itself, with a double-ended No. 2 and ¼ slotted bit slotting into the ¼ driver. A steel belt clip is also included on this tool for extra portability. Priced at $19.98, user ratings are already coming in at a higher rate than the other Blackout tools.