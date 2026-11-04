5 Small Electric Cars With Better Ratings Than The Genesis GV60
The Genesis GV60 is the smallest electric SUV from the company, targeting those who need a more compact battery-powered car than the larger GV70 and GV80. The 2026 GV60 doesn't bring a whole lot to the table relative to the 2025 Genesis GV60, which we reviewed. One of the major changes is the inclusion of a slightly bigger battery to help drivers get more miles on a single charge. This model has an EPA-estimated range of between 252 and 306 miles. Other changes are mainly cosmetic upgrades like a new steering wheel, refined bumpers, and headlamps.
The GV60 has plenty going for it, offering a solid overall package that impressed Car and Driver's expert testing team. The site's reviewers have praised the GV60 for its plush cabin, solid driving experience, speedy charging, competitive driving range, and snappy acceleration. Overall, the GV60 earned a solid rating of 8.5 out of 10 in Car and Driver's testing.
Actual GV60 owners have also been impressed by this model, giving it an average rating of 73 out of 100 in J.D. Power's Consumer Rating, which is based on thousands of independent reviews from users. Despite that, the Genesis GV60 isn't the absolute best there is in the compact electric car segment. Before you settle on the GV60, you should consider these five solid alternatives, which have earned even better ratings from both Car and Driver and J.D. Power. All the models we've listed in this article have been rated higher than the GV60 across the two sites.
2026 Hyundai IONIQ 5
The first model with higher ratings than the Genesis GV60 is actually one of its sister cars, the 2026 Hyundai IONIQ 5. According to user ratings from J.D. Power, the 2026 Hyundai IONIQ 5 earned an overall score of 77 out of 100, four points higher than the GV60. In individual categories, the Hyundai IONIQ 5 outperformed the GV60 in quality and reliability (77 vs. 73), and J.D. Power estimates that the former will hold its value better in the long run. Similarly, according to expert reviewers at Car and Driver, the Hyundai IONIQ 5 is a much better vehicle than the GV60.
The team gave the IONIQ 5 an overall rating of 9.5 out of 10, a whole point higher than the GV60's score. The team was impressed by the IONIQ 5 and even gave it an Editor's Choice award, ranking it atop its list of the best electric compact SUVs on the market. In the site's review, Car and Driver praises the IONIQ 5's quick charging speeds, driving manners, competitive driving range, spacious interior, and relatively affordable pricing — the starting price is $36,650.
The 2026 Hyundai IONIQ 5 has an EPA-estimated range of between 245 and 318 miles. It offers three powertrain combo, depending on your power needs. The least potent option has a single 168 hp motor sending power to the rear wheels. There's also a 225 hp single motor version, which has the best range, and for those who need more power, there's a 320 hp dual motor version sending power to all the wheels.
2026 Tesla Model Y
Tesla's Model Y is one of the best-selling EVs in 2026. As you'd expect from a best-seller, both users and expert reviewers love it and have given it solid ratings. According to J.D. Power's Consumer Rating, the Tesla Model Y received an overall score of 87 out of 100, the highest in the compact premium SUV segment. Users rated the Tesla Model Y with a solid score of 86 in quality and reliability and a near-perfect score of 94 out of 100 in driving experience, while the GV60 only got 71 and 83, respectively.
And in Car and Driver's testing, the 2026 Tesla Model Y earned 9.0 out of 10, 0.5 points higher than the GV60. The Model Y earned the site's Editor's Choice award and secured the fifth position in Car and Driver's ranking of the best electric compact SUVs. The 2026 Tesla Model Y seats up to five and is offered in rear-wheel and all-wheel-drive configurations. The AWD variant draws its power from two motors that output a combined 375 hp.
The Model 3 delivers an EPA-estimated range of between 294 and 357 miles on a single charge, depending on the variant. It supports speedy charging, with a quick 15-minute charge delivering over 150 miles of range. The 2026 Tesla Model Y is cheaper than its predecessor with a starting sticker price of $41,630.
2026 Porsche Macan
Another small electric SUV with higher ratings than the Genesis GV60, and one that's closer to the GV60 in terms of market positioning, is the 2026 Porsche Macan. Based on C&D's hands-on testing, the car was given a perfect score of 10 out of 10, which is 1.5 points higher than the Genesis. In fact, according to the site's ranking of the best luxury compact electric cars, the Porsche Macan sits at the top of the list.
Similarly, the Porsche Macan earned higher ratings than the GV60 in J.D. Power's Consumer Ratings. Users gave the Macan an overall rating of 85 out of 100, 12 points higher than the GV60. That solid 85 score in J.D. Power's Consumer Ratings has earned the Porsche Macan a seat among the site's list of the best small electric cars, second only to the highly rated Tesla Model Y. The 2026 Porsche Macan comes with five different motor options outputting different amounts of power.
The base Macan uses a single motor producing 335 hp, which is sent to the rear wheels. The other four powertrains come with dual motors producing between 402 hp and 630 hp sent to all the wheels. EPA estimates say you can drive between 290 and 332 miles on a single charge, depending on the trim you choose. The 2026 Porsche Macan starts at an MSRP of $82,650.
2026 Nissan Leaf
The latest Nissan Leaf has also outperformed the GV60 in the rankings. First in J.D. Power's Consumer Ratings, the 2026 Nissan Leaf earned an overall score of 76 out of 100. That's three points higher than the GV60's score, which isn't a huge margin, but is nonetheless better. Experts at Car and Driver also rated the Nissan Leaf higher than the GV60. The site's experts gave the Leaf an overall score of 9.0 out of 10, a half a point higher than the GV60, despite the former being one of the most affordable EVs.
Due to its solid score, the Nissan Leaf earned Car and Driver's Editor's Choice award, something that the GV60 didn't achieve. The 2026 Nissan Leaf was built from the ground up, and the company has made several improvements to the EV for this year, with Car and Driver saying it offers great value for money. There is only one powertrain option, consisting of a single 214 hp motor which sends its power to the front wheels.
It draws power from a 75 kWh battery pack with DC fast-charging support. According to EPA estimates, the Leaf offers a driving range of between 259 and 303 miles depending on the trim. The base S+ trim offers the most range of 303 miles, and the high-end Platinum+ variant offers the least at 259 miles. You can buy the 2026 Nissan Leaf starting at $31,565, including a $1,575 destination charge.
2026 Tesla Model 3
Another EV to outperform the GV60 in these rankings is the Tesla Model 3, one of the most reliable electric cars in 2026. In Car and Driver's testing, the 2026 Tesla Model 3 was found to be a really solid car overall, with the site's experts giving it the perfect 10 out of 10 score — 1.5 points higher than the GV60. According to the site's review of the Model 3, the team praised the car's performance, driving characteristics, comfortable cabin, and the price.
Similarly, according to J.D. Power's Consumer Ratings, the Tesla Model 3 came out on top, with a higher score than the GV60. With a rating of 84 out of 100, the Model 3 is one of the highest-rated EVs in the small electric car segment according to J.D. Power's rankings, only falling behind the Model Y and Porsche Macan. The 2026 Tesla Model 3 offers three different powertrains: a single 286-hp motor, a 425-hp dual motor, and a 510-hp dual motor.
The single motor sends power to the rear wheels, while the dual-motor configurations drive all four wheels. In terms of driving range, the Model 3 promises between 309 and 363 miles per EPA estimate, one of the best in the segment. For juicing up the battery, the base Model 3 trim supports up to 225 kW, while the other variants offer snappier speeds of up to 250 kW. The 2026 Tesla Model 3 will set you back $38,630 for the base trim.