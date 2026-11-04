5 Small Electric Cars With Better Ratings Than The Genesis GV60

The Genesis GV60 is the smallest electric SUV from the company, targeting those who need a more compact battery-powered car than the larger GV70 and GV80. The 2026 GV60 doesn't bring a whole lot to the table relative to the 2025 Genesis GV60, which we reviewed. One of the major changes is the inclusion of a slightly bigger battery to help drivers get more miles on a single charge. This model has an EPA-estimated range of between 252 and 306 miles. Other changes are mainly cosmetic upgrades like a new steering wheel, refined bumpers, and headlamps.

The GV60 has plenty going for it, offering a solid overall package that impressed Car and Driver's expert testing team. The site's reviewers have praised the GV60 for its plush cabin, solid driving experience, speedy charging, competitive driving range, and snappy acceleration. Overall, the GV60 earned a solid rating of 8.5 out of 10 in Car and Driver's testing.

Actual GV60 owners have also been impressed by this model, giving it an average rating of 73 out of 100 in J.D. Power's Consumer Rating, which is based on thousands of independent reviews from users. Despite that, the Genesis GV60 isn't the absolute best there is in the compact electric car segment. Before you settle on the GV60, you should consider these five solid alternatives, which have earned even better ratings from both Car and Driver and J.D. Power. All the models we've listed in this article have been rated higher than the GV60 across the two sites.