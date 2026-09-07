The 5 Most Affordable Electric Cars You Can Buy In 2026 (So Far)

Car prices are still quite high at the moment, with KBB reporting an average price of $49,855 for a new car as of July 2026. While there's still a handful of new nameplates you can get for below half of that, many cars have been steadily increasing their price points over the last couple of years. For electric vehicles in particular, these haven't usually been the most affordable for the most part, which is certainly the case at the moment. But if you're set on reaping the benefits that EVs can offer, there's still some that can be bought for notably under the current national average.

The most affordable electric cars on the market so far in 2026 are a mixture of existing models and brand-new ones making a comeback or have never been seen before. They don't come with as much cutting-edge technology as the more expensive EVs on the market, but if you're looking for practicality combined with efficiency, these five models all do a great job at supplying just that. Here's a look at the five cheapest brand-new electric cars you can buy, not limited to just 2026/27 model years.