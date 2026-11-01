6 Downsides Of Using Wider Tires

This is the biggest, most glaring downside when you decide to upgrade to wider tires. Since wider tires often mean that the manufacturer is using more material to build them, it's just natural for a wide tire to cost more than the standard tires that would come with your vehicle. For example, my car uses 235/50 ZR18 tires. A tire of this size from Continental ExtremeContact costs about $201.99 on Amazon, but if I choose a slightly wider 245/50 ZR18 size, that price is bumped up to $231.99. You need to purchase a set of four because it's not a good idea to put on mismatched tires on your car, meaning the price difference is already $120. We can also see this price difference with the Michelin Pilot Sport 4S — a 245/40ZR18 (97Y) XL tire costs $253.99 on Amazon, while a 255/40ZR18 (99Y) XL tire would set you back $288.99. That's a $35 price difference for each tire, meaning you're spending $140 more for a complete set of wider tires.

Note that this does not take into account the larger rims that you'll need to properly accommodate wider rubber. You could put up to a 20 mm wider tire than the stock tire on your current wheels, but if you want to go wider than that, you'll have to consider replacing your rims, too. Aside from that, the price difference we showed earlier would only apply if you're replacing worn out tires. If your current set of tires are still up to date and you're replacing them because you want the bigger look (or you've upgraded your car), then with new rims you're spending around $1,000 easy, labor not included.