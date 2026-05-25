5 Dangerous Mistakes You May Be Making With Your Tires

Tires are often the most underrated part of your vehicle. They might not be as flashy as big twin-turbo engines or massive disc brakes flanked by brightly colored four-piston calipers, but all these performance parts are useless without a good set of tires. These four pieces of rubber (although they're also made of other materials) are the only things that keep your car on the road, so they must handle everything that you do at the wheel.

Acceleration, braking, steering, handling, comfort, and grip are all affected by your tires — but, most importantly, tires affect your safety. That's why you should treat them properly and ensure that they're in tip-top shape whenever you go out on the road. Unfortunately, many drivers take the tires for granted and get behind the wheel without checking them regularly. This can be dangerous, especially if they already show signs of wear.

So, to avoid any inconveniences (or worse, an accident) on the road, keep in mind these dangerous mistakes that you might be making with your tires. By avoiding them, you can extend the tire's lifespan, keep your car's performance optimal, and increase safety on the road.