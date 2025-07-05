Why Some Tires Must Roll In A Specific Direction

The cars we drive and rely on daily are impressive and versatile vehicles, and even average cars can be capable of numerous different driving styles and applications. Modifying a few key systems and components can transform even the most basic and utilitarian vehicle into virtually any type of performance car you can imagine. Among those steps you can take to improve a vehicle's performance and handling, purchasing an upgraded set of tires is often one of the most practical changes you can make and a great first step toward enhancing the car overall.

Car tires come in various styles, depending on the type of vehicle and driving scenario for which they're designed. Some of the most common tire types for average drivers are all-season tires, which are built to handle normal, moderate weather and regular, every-day driving. Other common tire styles include winter tires, all-weather tires, and all-terrain or off-road tires. Besides those variations, there are numerous other types of tires designed for things like racing or performance driving, including directional tires.

Directional tires are designed to roll in one specific direction. You may have noticed car tires with the words "inside" and "outside" or arrows on the sidewall. Those are directional tires. These types of tires must be installed on the side of the car that coincides with their direction, meaning two must always be on the driver's side, while the other two must always be on the passenger's side. If you're wondering why these tires exist and whether they provide any benefits, stick around. Here's the deal with directional tires.