5 Lawn Mower Brands Owned By Toro

Toro was founded in 1914 as a manufacturer of tractor engines, with the name chosen to match the tractor company it was building for, namely the Bull Tractor Company. Within a decade, though, the new company had expanded decisively beyond its original remit; it introduced a golf fairway mower in 1919, renamed itself Toro Manufacturing Company in 1920, and released and its first-ever power mower, the 30-inch Park Special, in 1924.

Fast forward a handful of decades, and Toro is well-known as one of the best lawn mower brands operating, offering high-quality and premium products that, while pricey, users generally consider well worth the money. The brand sells more than just mowers, of course, with a range of professional equipment that carries on the heritage of its initial fairway mower from 1919, including baseball infield groomers, golf greens mowers, and turf sprayers.

As with many companies at the top of their game, Toro hasn't reached these lofty heights by keeping to itself. While it still sells under Toro brand, the company has also acquired a number of subsidiaries over the years. These range from fellow lawn mower brands such as Lawn-Boy and Hayter to more specialized companies such as drilling hardware firm American Augers and hydrovac truck manufacturer Tornado Trucks.