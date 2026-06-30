5 Lawn Mower Brands You Should Avoid (And The Ones Professionals Turn To The Most)

Unless you're specifically looking for a cheap lawn mower that still works great, getting a machine that makes taking care of your lawn a breeze is going to be expensive. It may not be as costly as a lawn mowing service, especially if you have a large lawn, but it will definitely take a few months or even years to recoup the cost.

Considering how expensive a new mower can be, you really want to avoid a brand that's known for making machines with a low lifespan and poor performance. To cut down on costs, you may want to go with a used mower or a refurbished model from a few years ago, which makes it even more important to avoid brands that are hard to repair and don't sell replacement parts for long. Having said that, do not confuse our opinion of these brands in general with the quality of individual mower models. Even an untrustworthy brand can make a good mower, especially when it comes to premium models. Apart from the brand, you should also know the lawn mower models you should absolutely avoid.

Once you know which brands you're best steering clear of, which ones should you try? You could look at trusted makers of consumer-grade mowers, like Honda and Ego, which make great push and self-propelled mowers. Models like the Ego Power+ 1000 are very popular and can handle small to large lawns very well. If you have a large lawn and you'd like to go with something more premium, you'll find some excellent pro-grade brands highlighted later in the article.