6 Lawn Mower Models You Should Steer Clear Of
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The lawn mower is a tool that most homeowners can't do without. Your mower will see heavy use throughout the spring and summer months and it requires some standard maintenance to remain in good working order, like sharpening its cutting blades. There are lots of quality mowers out there on the market, and plenty of options, both good and bad, share some common features. However, a lawn mower that's difficult to operate and frequently runs into issues can really make keeping your lawn in tip top shape hard. Generally, you'll find yourself mowing the lawn at least once per week through the peak of the growing season, so struggling with a lesser lawn mower will continually drag down your morale and efficiency.
These six lawn mower models have the dubious honor of scraping the bottom of their respective barrels. Each one tends to get notably worse reviews than their average competitor options. The brands themselves aren't necessarily problematic or poor mower builders, but these specific models appear to have numerous hangups that users should really try to avoid if at all possible.
Ariens Ikon 60-Inch V-Twin Zero-Turn Riding Mower
The Ariens Ikon 60-Inch V-Twin Zero-Turn Riding Mower is a riding mower featuring zero turn capability. Zero-turn mowers are an excellent addition to certain garages, and they deliver enhanced cutting capabilities over a standard riding mower. This one can be found at Lowe's and Ace Hardware for $4,699. The enormous cutting deck makes quick work of just about any section of grass you might need to cut, and this is certainly a professional level tool designed to handle large scale outdoor maintenance tasks. The mower has a one-piece, fully welded tubular chassis to provide strength and durability, powered by a Kawasaki FR Series V-Twin engine producing 23 hp. It can achieve a top speed of 7 mph in its forward gear and 3 mph in reverse.
Given the very costly price tag, you'd probably expect to bring home a tool that will experience virtually no issues for the long haul. However, this is not the result that many buyers have had in the real world. 119 Lowe's buyers give it a 3.8 star average rating and 45 at Ace Hardware deliver a marginally better 3.9 star average. Across the board, owners note a range of quality control issues, including frequently wrecked drive belts and problems keeping the blades engaged.
ProRun 42-Inch Gas Riding Mower
Tractor style lawn mowers offer a more affordable entry point into the riding mower universe than zero-turn options, but these tools can still be quite expensive. The ProRun 42-Inch Gas Riding Mower retails for $2,000 at Tractor Supply Co. and $2,342 at Lowe's, and is operated via a foot pedal, allowing you to drive it in essentially like a car or go kart. It features a 42-inch stamped steel deck that provides plenty of cutting power, and seven variable cutting heights ranging from 1.2 inches to 3.6 inches.
The mower features a Briggs & Stratton engine delivering 19 hp and offering maximum speeds rated at 6.2 mph and 4.3 mph in its forward and reverse gears, respectively. It also operates with two mulching blades and includes a trailer hitch for pulling other lawn care attachments that can save you time in the yard.
Unfortunately, buyers highlight a smorgasbord of issues with the mower. Lowe's buyers give it a 3.3 star average rating (from 22 reviews), independently noting all sorts of problems like battery stability trouble, difficulty starting the mower, and one buyer even had the steering wheel come off. Tractor Supply buyers give it a slightly better 3.8 star average rating across 47 reviews. One noted that the mower didn't run well, and another was disappointed that the body panels were made of plastic rather than metal while having a litany of issues assembling the mower upon purchase. Yet another reviewer complained that the mower deck was too thin, allowing it to bend easily.
YardMax 22-inch Gas Self-Propelled Lawn Mower
The YardMax 22-inch Gas Self-Propelled Lawn Mower is a $363 purchase at Lowe's, and a $360 purchase at Home Depot. In both instances, the more traditional push mower gets poor ratings from buyers across the board. At Home Depot, over 2,000 shoppers have given it a relatively acceptable 4.1 star average rating, but nearly 300 Lowe's buyers give it a 3.6 star average. The tool features seven cutting heights ranging from 1.38 inches to 3.55 inches via a swing lever running between the front and back tires on one side of the mower. It also includes an automatic choke system that makes the startup procedure a bit faster and simpler. It utilizes a foldable handle that makes it easier to store when not in use, and has three height positions to deliver a comfortable mow regardless of your own height.
This mower offers six self-propelled speed settings with a control lever located on one side of the handle assembly. It runs via its own branded engine featuring a 201cc displacement, ultimately producing 9 lb-ft of torque. Lots of buyers have given it decent reviews, but numerous shoppers complain about the speed control element, noting that the slowest speed is extremely fast and that when engaging the self-propelled function it lurches forward somewhat uncontrollably. Unfortunately, if you're opting for a self-propelled tool you're seeking a targeted upgrade over a standard push mower. Issues with that specific element of the tool's function therefore flag this as a mower to pass on.
Craftsman V20 20-Inch Self-Propelled Electric Mower
Another self-propelled mower that buyers rate far lower than typical for this kind of product is the Craftsman V20 20-Inch Self-Propelled Electric Mower. Craftsman is a historically trusted brand, but some of its tools miss the mark and this mower appears to be one of them. This is battery operated, though its spec sheet suggests that the difference between a gas-powered lawn mower and an electric alternative is actually fairly slim. The mower features five cutting positions ranging from 1.75 inches to 3.5 inches. At 51 pounds, it's notably lighter than many other mowers in this style, thanks in large part to the absence of a hefty motor on top of the cut deck. The tool's plastic deck also helps save on weight, but ultimately makes for a less durable overall package.
The mower delivers up to a 50-minute runtime and offers vertical storage capabilities, seemingly great for homeowners with limited space in their shed or garage. It's available at Lowe's with two V20 5.0Ah batteries and a charger included for $399, but here the mower has received a 3.3 star average rating from just under 400 buyers. The outlook isn't much better at Ace Hardware, where the same kit is priced at $449 and sports a 3.8 star average rating from 57 buyers. One owner complains that the deck is actually 19 inches, and finding a replacement blade is therefore quite challenging. Others note that it has trouble starting and that mowing a lawn that isn't already well kept is a challenge.
Murray MNA153003 Gas Self-Propelled Mower
The Murray MNA153003 Gas Self-Propelled Mower features a 140cc Briggs & Stratton engine, powering a 22-inch cutting width. The tool offers cutting heights ranging between 1.2 inches and 3.75 inches with six stops in total. The self-propelled feature runs with a front wheel drive and can handle speeds of up to 2.25 mph. The mower offers a collapsible handle that folds flat when not in use. There's also a deck washout port found on top of the 16 gauge steel cut deck, making it easier to clean the underside of your mower after you've completed a weekend of yard work tasks.
However, this mower is rated at the bottom of Consumer Reports' roundup of lawn mowers in its category. Buyers also give it plenty of negativity in their reviews. The lawnmower can be found at Home Depot for $389, where it has 3.5 star average rating based on nearly 1,500 reviews.
Owners report issues with the self-propelled function, and some note that it doesn't collect grass cuttings properly — it apparently either flings them at the user or leaves them on the lawn even when the bag is engaged. This is also yet another mower that doesn't properly deliver on its self-propelled function, making it an expensive, traditional push mower with notable performance issues also thrown in for good measure.
MowRo RM24A Robotic Lawn Mower
Newer models have defeated plenty of the notable issues to be aware of when considering a robotic lawn mower, but you've still got to pay a real premium to avoid the pitfalls. Depending on where you shop, this mower can either present itself as a tool prepared to handle these sticking points, or perhaps not. It's priced at $299 at Amazon, making it appear to be the budget friendly tool that it really is. However, at Lowe's it sells for $899, which can throw you off the trail significantly. Regardless, buyers at both outlets give it seriously underwhelming reviews.
Amazon shoppers give the mower a 3.2 star average rating from nearly 100 total reviews and although only seven buyers at Lowe's have provided feedback they combine for an abysmal 3 star average, the lowest rating in the category available at the outlet.
It's not hard to find the reason for all the negativity. This mower features virtually every specification hallmark that older, less powerful mowers provide to owners. It runs with two wheels rather than four, making it slower and less capable of handling hills, mud, or yard debris. It cuts in a random pattern, with no GPS-assisted navigation to help keep it on track or speed up its progress. And it requires a boundary wire, which means there's extra "assembly" required that buyers may not be prepared to handle. That also means it can't perform mowing tasks across two disconnected zones, as is the case with any home featuring a driveway or sidewalks cutting the yard into segments.
Methodology
All of these are notably low rated options across a range of home improvement and equipment stores that carry them. They also come from a cross section of mower options from riding tractor solutions to battery operated push mowers and robotic cutting tools.
The robotic mower is underpinned by a raft of features that make it less useful than anticipated. It doesn't include most of the features a buyer will be looking for in a modern mower, including GPS support and a four-wheel design.