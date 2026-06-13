6 Lawn Mower Models You Should Steer Clear Of

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The lawn mower is a tool that most homeowners can't do without. Your mower will see heavy use throughout the spring and summer months and it requires some standard maintenance to remain in good working order, like sharpening its cutting blades. There are lots of quality mowers out there on the market, and plenty of options, both good and bad, share some common features. However, a lawn mower that's difficult to operate and frequently runs into issues can really make keeping your lawn in tip top shape hard. Generally, you'll find yourself mowing the lawn at least once per week through the peak of the growing season, so struggling with a lesser lawn mower will continually drag down your morale and efficiency.

These six lawn mower models have the dubious honor of scraping the bottom of their respective barrels. Each one tends to get notably worse reviews than their average competitor options. The brands themselves aren't necessarily problematic or poor mower builders, but these specific models appear to have numerous hangups that users should really try to avoid if at all possible.