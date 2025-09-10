5 Craftsman Tools You Should Avoid Buying (According To Users)

A stud finder is a handy tool designed to help you properly hang heavy items on a wall during minor or large projects. Having one in your toolkit is always a good idea if you mount television screens, paintings, mirrors, shelves, or anything you want to remain in place in your home. Unfortunately, consumers don't recommend picking up the Craftsman Stud Finder. Users who have shared their experiences with this particular item don't find it as helpful as they expected.

There are mixed reviews on Amazon, with some users reporting that the Craftsman Stud Finder works fine, while others have had more negative experiences. The device failed to locate studs, incorrectly detected live cables in the walls, or claimed there were none when they were present. Additionally, many users experienced faulty equipment issues, even with fresh batteries. One user reported that it could lose a stud that it was previously detecting.

You never want to use a tool that gives you mixed reports, based on those reviews, especially when it comes to live wires or digging into your walls. You're better off finding an alternative tool to focus on locating wall studs. For those on the hunt for a new stud finder, they are out there, but with the Craftsman earning 3.9 stars out of five on Amazon over 500 ratings, it's middle of the road at best.