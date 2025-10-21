These Are The Best Cheap Lawn Mowers, According To Consumer Reports

Available for $329.99, the Stihl RMA 510 is a battery-powered push mower designed for cleaning small to medium suburban lawns. It features a 21-inch cutting deck with a cutting width of 20 inches and an adjustable cutting height ranging from 1.4 to 3.5 inches. The mower also comes complete with your standard accessories — a 19.8-gallon grass catcher, mulch insert, and side discharge chute.

As part of Stihl's AP platform, the Stihl RMA 510 can work with AP 300, AP 300 S, and AP 500 S battery packs. It can mow a little over 3,000 square feet on a single charge of the AP 300. If you have a larger lawn, you can go with the AP 300 S, which can cover 3,600 square feet, or the AP 500, which can accommodate areas up to 4,500 square feet. For even bigger spaces, the mower includes one other convenience: two built-in battery slots. One slot powers the machine, while the other is merely there for storage. That means if your battery dies in the middle of a job, you won't have to run back to the garage to get a new pack. You can simply swap out the two batteries already in the machine.

Once you're done with the mower, you can store it in three ways: as is on all four wheels with the handle unfolded, on four wheels but with the handle folded over the deck, and upright with the handle folded if you want to save space.