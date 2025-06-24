These Are The Best Times Of The Year To Buy A Lawn Mower

Timing is everything when it comes to large seasonal purchases, and your next lawn mower is no exception. Knowing when to buy could make all the difference between full price and significant savings if you're looking for a great bargain on a new mower. Although there is no one-size-fits-all when it comes to calendar dates, several timeframes over the year are consistently more likely to result in a great discount.

Retailers will often change lawn mower prices in line with seasonal demand. The peak mowing season starts in spring; thus, shopping either just before or just after will usually result in the best prices. Knowing significant retail events, in addition to strategic timing, will help you profit from competitive pricing. There are a few windows of opportunity you shouldn't miss, whether you're searching for a strong riding mower, lawn tractor, or your basic push mower.

Which, then, are the ideal times to purchase a lawn mower? Late spring, big holiday weekends, and early fall, each for rather different purposes.