These Are The Best Times Of The Year To Buy A Lawn Mower
Timing is everything when it comes to large seasonal purchases, and your next lawn mower is no exception. Knowing when to buy could make all the difference between full price and significant savings if you're looking for a great bargain on a new mower. Although there is no one-size-fits-all when it comes to calendar dates, several timeframes over the year are consistently more likely to result in a great discount.
Retailers will often change lawn mower prices in line with seasonal demand. The peak mowing season starts in spring; thus, shopping either just before or just after will usually result in the best prices. Knowing significant retail events, in addition to strategic timing, will help you profit from competitive pricing. There are a few windows of opportunity you shouldn't miss, whether you're searching for a strong riding mower, lawn tractor, or your basic push mower.
Which, then, are the ideal times to purchase a lawn mower? Late spring, big holiday weekends, and early fall, each for rather different purposes.
Holiday weekend sales and pre-season offers are a solid bet
If you are looking for a lawn mower in early spring, consider late March, April, or May; you may find stores running pre-season sales to attract early-bird customers. Homeowners who plan ahead of time, before the grass truly begins to grow, would find this window perfect. Early spring is one of the best times to buy, as dealers want to start their seasonal sales momentum.
Another prime window? Memorial Day weekend. Falling at the end of May, this time is among the most consistent selling seasons for garden and lawn tools. Around this time, big-box stores like Lowe's and Home Depot and even online merchants like Amazon sometimes offer steep discounts on the best home improvement products, including mowers. Memorial Day, the Fourth of July, and Labor Day routinely see lawn care equipment discounted as part of larger sales events.
For buyers, this can be a sweet spot; demand is rising, stores are fighting fiercely for your attention, and the grass is growing. Just keep in mind that if you're picky about brand or features, shopping early may be wiser as selection may be more constrained than it was last season.
Real bargain zone is off-season clearances
Shopping for a mower in the fall will help you save the most money if you are willing to wait until you're almost done with yard work for the year. Retailers start allowing room for snow blowers, rakes, and winter inventory—meaning mowers are marked down to create space. October and November are particularly good times for clearance sales, with the greatest discounts falling on Black Friday.
One of the best times to buy is during the post-mowing season—when stores must clear extra merchandise. Although your options might be more limited, the great discounts make model or feature compromise worthwhile. This rings true for big home improvement stores trying to sell out last season's inventory before new models arrive.
It's also worth looking for sales on last year's models online right now. If you are open to all brands or specs, you could wind up with a premium mower for a fraction of the cost. Just make sure to consider storage requirements, as your new mower might sit idle until spring, one of a few costly mistakes people commonly make with lawn mowers.