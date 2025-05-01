Who Makes Stihl Zero-Turn Mowers And Where Are They Made?
The company STIHL, pronounced "steel," has over a half century of history producing outdoor power equipment and boasts it offers the top selling gas-powered chainsaws the world over. It's no surprise then, that this manufacturer topped our list of every major chainsaw brand ranked worst to best. STIHL is even behind the TIMBERSPORTS series you may have come across on ESPN, which features competitive chopping and sawing events.
However, the outdoor power equipment manufacturer has added some new tools to its line, namely zero-turn mowers. But STIHL doesn't build the units itself. Instead, it forged a partnership with another iconic industry brand, Briggs & Stratton. Importantly though, these mowers will be produced to meet STIHL's parameters and build quality.
Since Briggs & Stratton is known for its small engines, you'll find those powerplants in the STIHL residential grade zero-turn mowers like the RZ 142. In fact, out of the most powerful walk-behind gas-powered lawn mowers from every major brand, three that made the list utilized a Briggs & Stratton engine. However, zero-turn manufacturer Ferris, who's owned by Briggs & Stratton is actually building these units in a facility in Sherrill, NY.
Are STIHL zero-turn mowers just repainted Ferris units?
When the partnership announcement was made between STIHL and Briggs & Stratton in 2022, it ignited a bit of debate online . Some asserted that Ferris was simply swapping its typical red and black color scheme for STIHL's orange and gray with little change to the models themselves.
However, the YouTube channel, Check, attended the 2022 Equip Exposition (a landscaping trade show event) and questioned a STIHL representative about the controversy. While both STIHL and Ferris zero-turn mowers are manufactured in the same plant, a business arrangement allows for some additional features to show up on the STIHL mowers, such as a USB charger and lights. Some features that aren't present on Ferris models.
So, while these different mower brands aren't completely identical, they do share much of the same foundation. This isn't necessarily a negative, as Ferris has been making commercial lawnmowers since 1986, and even brought the first hydrostatic drive, walk-behind mower to market. By forging a strategic alliance with an already experienced zero-turn manufacturer, STIHL expanded its product line without expending undue financial resources on a completely new product.
What features and capabilities do STIHL zero-turn mowers have?
STIHL offers zero-turn mowers in three distinct categories: homeowner gas, professional gas, and professional battery. The residential models (homeowner gas) start at $3,999 and offer cutting decks that range from 42 to 61 inches . The largest consumer option is the RZ 261, which comes equipped with a 25 horsepower V-Twin Briggs & Stratton engine, and four-wheel suspension (with the option to adjust rear suspension). You can travel up to 8.5 miles per hour and take advantage of handy additions like two USB-A charging ports as well as an ergonomic deluxe seat.
For those in the landscaping industry or someone with a massive property, STIHL offers a line of commercial-level mowers starting at $7,999. These more robust models feature Kawasaki engines and cutting decks between 52 and 72 inches. STIHL isn't the only brand that offers this powerplant, as several build zero-turn mowers that with Kawasaki engines. The top-of-the-line RZ 972i K offers a more potent 38.5 horsepower Kawasaki engine with electronic fuel injection, and mower deck spindles made from rugged cast iron for extra strength.
Lastly, STIHL also sells three commercial battery-powered zero-turn mowers that start at $22,999. The introductory model, the RZA 748 , packs a 24-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery than can run for up to eight hours. In addition, you get high-tech elements like a color touch screen that displays riding speed, power level, and blade speed information.