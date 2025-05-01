Who Makes Stihl Zero-Turn Mowers And Where Are They Made?

The company STIHL, pronounced "steel," has over a half century of history producing outdoor power equipment and boasts it offers the top selling gas-powered chainsaws the world over. It's no surprise then, that this manufacturer topped our list of every major chainsaw brand ranked worst to best. STIHL is even behind the TIMBERSPORTS series you may have come across on ESPN, which features competitive chopping and sawing events.

However, the outdoor power equipment manufacturer has added some new tools to its line, namely zero-turn mowers. But STIHL doesn't build the units itself. Instead, it forged a partnership with another iconic industry brand, Briggs & Stratton. Importantly though, these mowers will be produced to meet STIHL's parameters and build quality.

Since Briggs & Stratton is known for its small engines, you'll find those powerplants in the STIHL residential grade zero-turn mowers like the RZ 142. In fact, out of the most powerful walk-behind gas-powered lawn mowers from every major brand, three that made the list utilized a Briggs & Stratton engine. However, zero-turn manufacturer Ferris, who's owned by Briggs & Stratton is actually building these units in a facility in Sherrill, NY.

