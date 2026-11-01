5 New Foldable Phones To Consider Instead Of The iPhone Duo

Apple isn't known for adopting industry trends early with new hardware features — it usually likes to sit back, watch how the new technology evolves, and then jump in with its own refined take once the competition has ironed out the early issues. This has also been the case with foldables. Other manufacturers are currently several years into their foldable lineups, with Samsung already on its eighth generation of Galaxy Z Fold devices. Apple finally unveiled the iPhone Duo alongside the iPhone 18 Pro series, and it's already been a head-turner.

Apple went with a passport-style form factor for the iPhone Duo, with a 5.4-inch cover display that unfolds to reveal a larger 7.6-inch screen. Both displays are OLED and support refresh rates of up to 120Hz, with the inner display utilizing a nano-texture finish that almost makes it impossible to spot its crease from some angles. The iPhone Duo is powered by the new 2nm A20 Pro SoC and comes with two rear cameras — a wide and an ultrawide shooter.

Pricing for the iPhone Duo starts at $2,000, which is a bit higher than competing foldables. Early hands-on impressions from reviewers have been rather positive, particularly when it comes to the Duo's design and thoughtful software. If you're not deep into Apple's ecosystem, however, there are other Android foldables worth checking out. Based on reviews by experts in the industry, here are five foldable devices you might want to consider before locking in your iPhone Duo purchase.