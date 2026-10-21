4 Old-School Flip Phones That Scream Nostalgia

Angrily hitting the End Call button on modern cellphones is rarely satisfying, especially if you remember the days of slamming down the receiver or even snapping closed your first flip phone. Of course, today's smartphones have plenty to offer, from advanced photography features to real-time navigation. In the modern hustle and bustle, however, some long for the days of simpler cell phones.

Foldable phones are seeing a bit of a comeback today — even Apple is getting in on the game. But the iPhone Duo and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip8 are much more advanced than the flip phones you may remember from the late 1990s and the early 2000s. Despite the plastic screens and clunky texting, however, those old-school phones had charm, and no one can deny how satisfying it was to snap one closed.

One of the first clamshell flip phones was the Motorola StarTAC. Other manufacturers quickly followed, and soon, it was the ultimate must-have. Additions like color screens and cameras raised the bar, but flip phones got left in the dust once smartphones came along. Here are four phones that represent the peak flip phone era.