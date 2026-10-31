5 4-Cylinder Cars That Can Out-Tow A V6

Towing is a lot more niche than truck commercials make it look. A Strategic Vision owner survey covered by The Drive found that three out of four truck owners only hitch up a trailer once a year at most. Still, a big group of people do tow loads with their trucks on a regular basis, and RV makers alone shipped more than 306,000 towable examples in 2025. Add in the boats, horse trailers, utility trailers, and ATV haulers rolling down the highway every summer weekend, and it's clear that towing capability matters to a lot of buyers, even if the average pickup owner never uses it.

The people who do tow tend to be serious about it, and they need a vehicle that can handle a loaded trailer without breaking a sweat. So what should that vehicle look like, and what should be under the hood? Everybody knows that heavy-duty V8 diesel trucks excel at towing, as some of these beasts can even tow up to 40,000 pounds. More often than not, a superior towing experience has to do with the size of the engine.

The bigger and more powerful the engine, the greater the chances that the vehicle in question is going to be good for towing. However, the modern-day cylinder count is not what it used to be. You don't have to buy a V8 or even a V6 to be fast, and there are plenty of turbocharged 4-cylinder engines that leave their V8 rivals in the dust. But can you say the same for towing? Well, it looks like you can. Here are five 4-cylinder cars that can out-tow a V6.