5 Turbocharged 4-Cylinder Engines That Leave Their V8 Rivals In The Dust

In the old days, strong engines were almost exclusively large-displacement units. This meant that a performance car would most likely use an eight, a ten, a twelve, or even a sixteen-cylinder engine. The logic behind this is sound — the bigger the engine, the bigger the power potential. More cylinders and more displacement meant more air and fuel burning potential.

However, all of this changed when superchargers and turbochargers came into play, allowing engines to become smaller without skimping on the power. By forcing more air into the cylinders, forced induction let a small engine breathe like a much larger one. This changed even more with the dawn of hybrids, and that is when downsizing engines stopped meaning downsizing power.

Stricter emissions regulations and fuel economy targets pushed automakers further in this direction, and engineers responded with advances in direct injection and turbocharging. Nowadays, plenty of performance cars use six-cylinder and four-cylinder engines, many of which can easily outmatch their rivals that relied on displacement and size. This is why modern engines are becoming smaller.

Nowhere is this more obvious than with modern turbocharged four-cylinder engines. Some of these powerplants now produce figures that would have been unthinkable for a four-banger not long ago. With that in mind, here are five turbocharged four-cylinder engines that leave their V8 rivals in the dust.